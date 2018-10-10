Bom Dia Brazil! W Hotels Slated To Make Grand Debut in Brazil With Opening of W São Paulo

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack your bags! W is heading to Brazil. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the signing of the brand's first hotel in Brazil. Slated to open in 2021, W São Paulo will add a new beat to the heart of Brazil's most populous metropolis. With buzzing spots to grab handcrafted cocktails, decadent bites and take in rooftop views, W São Paulo is setting a brand new scene in SP. The hotel is slated to join this year's exciting lineup of W openings in the region including W Panama (open as of February 2018) and W Costa Rica (opening in late 2018). Owned by HBR Realty, W São Paulo will be more than a first for W as Marriott International's first luxury hotel in the country.

W São Paulo Slated to Debut in 2021

"Brazil is beautiful in every way, from the diversity in design and architecture, to the endless varieties of dishes, to the people themselves. Everyone wants to be a part of the action and W is no exception," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "São Paulo specifically is a city of opposites – nature vs technology, old vs new. The city, like W, embraces its idiosyncrasies and welcomes the world to its doorstep. As our first property in the country, W São Paulo will be to be unlike any other hotel in Brazil, combining bold W design and the brand's dynamic lifestyle with a Brazilian twist that adopts São Paulo's unique allure."

Designed by Nini Andrade Silva and the W brand's renowned design team, W São Paulo will feature 179 luxe guestrooms, including two WOW Suites and one Extreme WOW Suite (the brand's take on the Presidential Suite), as well as two feature restaurants including rooftop dining with sweeping views of the city and a signature Living Room (lobby) bar. W São Paulo will also welcome guests to fuel their stays with a state-of-the-art FIT center and expansive WET Deck (pool). Ultra-modern event facilities will take meeting and social gatherings to the next level with approximately 1,500 square meters of meeting space.

São Paolo is a busy metropolis where striking modernist architecture is set against a vibrant tropical landscape. The aesthetic of this unique property will juxtapose the modernist traditions of the great Brazilian architects with its dreamy, tropical landscape. From the lushly planted ground floor level with gardens and meandering paths to an iconic rooftop with an infinity edge pool, design details will honor the local culture and vibrant people of Brazil.

Situated in the popular Vila Olímpia business district in São Paulo, the property will be just two blocks away from JK Iguatemi, one of the city's leading upscale shopping areas with numerous luxe shops and happening dining venues. W São Paulo will be surrounded by a mix of high-end residential towers and a broad range of nightlife and entertainment. The hotel will be approximately five kilometers from the Congonhas Airport and 25 kilometers from Guarulhos International Airport.

"HBR Realty, in association with Helbor and Toledo Ferrari, is very proud to collaborate with Marriott International in bringing Brazil's first W hotel to the vibrant metropolis of São Paulo," said Andre Agostinho, Director, HBR Realty S.A. "This global brand represents uniqueness, modern luxury and the highest standards in hospitality. The bold exteriors of W São Paulo, planned to be designed and constructed as a work of art, will offer exclusive accommodation paired with a buzzing scene at one of the most coveted addresses of São Paulo."

"Marriott International is excited to bring W to São Paulo and with it, elevate the hospitality offering in the region," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean & Latin America Region, Marriott International, Inc. "The expansion of Marriott International with this luxury hotel demonstrates our commitment to this important country, where we now operate 15 hotels."

The opening of W São Paulo will mark the seventh W hotel in the Caribbean and Latin America region alongside W Santiago, W Mexico City, W Costa Rica, W Panama, W Colombia and W Punta de Mita.

For more information, visit www.whotels.com or follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with over 50 hotels, W defies expectations and breaks the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in the company's award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever, and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit members.marriott.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us onFacebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

