BOMANI Cold Buzz Announces $3.5M Capital Raise

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMANI Cold Buzz, the one-of-a-kind alcohol infused cold brew coffee, is proud to announce a strategic growth capital raise of over $3.5 million. The brand has earned this backing from nearly 40 investors, including Kelly O'Connor and Victor Oviedo, Co-Founders of StageLight Group, Dan Goldring, partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brent Freed, Entertainment Manager at Resorts World Las Vegas, and Scott Hernandez, Chief of Staff of the Sydell Group. Finally, this round's leading investor brings in a sales team with a reach to distribute BOMANI into a staggering 200,000 retail stores.

"Beyond providing financial resources, these investors bring years of experience that empower them to provide valuable advice on our ideas while helping our team forge relationships with key industry insiders," says Sam Madani, Co-Founder and CEO of BOMANI Cold Buzz. "Most importantly, these partners share our vision to challenge the status quo and creatively innovate the hard coffee category by growing BOMANI to achieve its full potential."

The funds come just months after the brand's initial launch in March 2020, where the team has successfully innovated an entirely new category in the midst of a global pandemic. Since then, the beverage has become available in nearly 1,000 different retailers including top names such as Total Wine, Stater Bros., Whole Foods, and Gelson's with even more to come. "In the past few months, we have been able to strategically and successfully build momentum in key markets," says Dustin Lester, VP of Finance and Operations at BOMANI Cold Buzz. "Thanks to the addition of our exceptionally talented investors & advisors, our team will be able to fuel this growth by expanding our marketing efforts, investing in talented new team members, and scaling up production for the brand's upcoming opportunities in 2021."

The BOMANI team has curated a group of trusted experts to bring unparalleled experience to the ever-growing BOMANI brand. "The brand inspired a group of entrepreneurs, financiers, beverage industry veterans, and talented industry leaders to join us in creating a dynamic, experienced advisory board," says Shirin Behzadi, Entrepreneur, Investor and Chairperson of the Board at BOMANI. The full advisory board includes:

, Entrepreneur, Investor and Chairperson of the Board (Former Chief Executive Officer of Home Franchise Concepts) Nick Gagliardi , Advisor, Partner, and Corporate Strategy Director (Former COO of Monster Beverage, President of Liquid Investments / Mesa Distributing)

About BOMANI Cold Buzz™

BOMANI Cold Buzz is alcohol-infused cold brew coffee, now available in both Original and Vanilla flavors. At 5.7% ABV, BOMANI is only 110 calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and Kosher. BOMANI is made with 100% ethically sourced Arabica beans and alcohol from sugar, the same type of alcohol that goes into hard seltzers. At roughly half a cup of coffee's worth of caffeine per can, BOMANI is the perfect beverage to enjoy at brunch, before a night out, during a round of golf, and more. BOMANI is available in 33 states. To find BOMANI near you or order online for delivery, go to https://drinkbomani.com/

BOMANI Cold Buzz was founded in New York City by three native Californians. The co-founders, known as the BOMANI Brothers, were introduced to one another through a network of mutual friends. Once they had the idea to create alcohol-infused cold brew coffee, they dedicated their lives and careers to see if they could really make it happen. After doing their due diligence and finding that existing products were all high-calorie, heavy, and frankly, not too tasty, they decided consumers deserved a better option: alcohol-infused cold brew coffee.

