BOMANI Cold Buzz Hits High-Profile Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMANI Cold Buzz, the award-winning alcohol-infused cold brew coffee company and Tik Tok sensation, is sweeping its way into the liveliest spots in the country. BOMANI is now served at The Henry in West Hollywood, RnR in Scottsdale, Royal Exchange in San Francisco, and 310 Bowery & 82 Stanton in New York City. Formulated with zero carbs, zero sugar, gluten-free alcohol, and ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans, BOMANI offers a whole new way to brunch with a perfect mixture combined with a refreshing twist.

"We're so excited to get BOMANI into some of the most popular and upscale bars across the country," says Amin Anjedani, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "BOMANI's versatility allows it to be used in an endless variety of drinks, from espresso martinis to dirty chai lattes, we're always excited to discover the next great creation with BOMANI."

The Midday Giddyup, an exclusive to The Henry in West Hollywood, is a west coast inspired iced dirty chai latte. BOMANI Cold Buzz, Vanilla Vodka, Chai Honey, Almond Milk are all carefully crafted to create this sweet and savory drink.

Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, The RnR in Scottsdale is the home of The Sparkplug. BOMANI Cold buzz and Cream Liqueur combine harmoniously to create the perfect way to electrify your morning brunch.

The Royal Exchange, a landmark restaurant and sports bar in the heart of San Francisco's Financial District, offers The Kickstarter. Created with Bomani Cold Buzz, Pilar rum, Gran Marnier, and blood orange bitters, features notes of orange, rum, and coffee that are the perfect complement to fall weather.

Stop by The 310 Bowery & 82 Stanton Bar in New York City to try The Stanton and Bowery Espresso Martini. An NYC take on the classic espresso martini, The Stanton and Bowery Espresso Martini is created using Bomani Cold Buzz, Ketel One, Kahlua, Frangelico, and Irish Cream.

BOMANI Cold Buzz is available in 33 states including Arizona, California, New York, and more. Consumers can also purchase BOMANI online at drinkBOMANI.com/shop. For more information, visit and follow along on Instagram @drinkBOMANI and TikTok @drinkbomani.

BOMANI Cold Buzz is redefining the ready-to-drink beverage space with its one-of-a-kind cold brew coffee libation. BOMANI is formulated with naturally lower-calorie, zero carb, zero sugar, gluten-free alcohol and ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans. Not only is the new premium beverage 110 calories with 5.7% ABV, but is also sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and Kosher. The California-based brand stems from the vision of co-founders Sam Madani, Kai Drewry, and Amin Anjedani, (otherwise known as the 'BOMANI Brothers') who share a passion for building a company that challenges the status quo and forges a universal connection between consumers by marrying two widely loved beverage components: coffee and alcohol. From the start, the BOMANI Brothers and their team refused to budge on the quality that they envisioned in their creation. To achieve this best-in-class beverage, BOMANI works closely with the top flavorists, chemists, and supply chain experts in the world to create a smooth, balanced, and sessionable alcohol-infused cold brew coffee. To learn more about BOMANI, visit drinkBOMANI.com and follow along on Instagram @drinkBOMANI.

