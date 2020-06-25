Bombas Teams with Taboola to Amplify 2020 Pride Collection Launch to More Than One Million People, Reinforce Message of Diversity and Giving Back

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , the world's leading discovery platform, today announced a collaboration with comfort-focused apparel brand Bombas to promote its 2020 Pride collection, featuring limited-edition socks inspired by the bright, diverse LGBTQ+ community. For the first time, this year's line also includes colors inspired by the bisexual and transgender flags.

Socks are the most requested clothing items in homeless shelters across the U.S., and as part of this campaign, Bombas will donate a pair of socks for every Pride sock purchased to someone in need within the LGBTQ+ community through The Ally Coalition . These donations not only help these individuals get through the day, but also creates a sense of dignity and compassion.

Since the launch of the campaign in late May 2020 across desktop and mobile, Taboola has helped Bombas reach more than 1 million people and drive tens of thousands of people to Bombas' landing page. Though both companies have collaborated in the past, this is the first year Bombas has chosen Taboola to amplify its Pride campaign, and it is already seeing over 10 percent of its conversions come from this campaign alone with a strong CTR. Taboola is helping to drive almost 20 percent of traffic to this initiative, including visitors to the brand's Pride page as well as listicle format.

"Our Pride collections continue to celebrate both individuality and community," said Lauren DiGregoria, Director of Acquisition at Bombas. "Every member of the LGBTQ+ community deserves love, compassion, and comfort and we are committed to spreading that message widely during Pride and beyond. We've been working with Taboola for several years now, and through their platform, we've been successful in reaching a wider audience with our Pride message as well as for our mission to help those experiencing homelessness."

"We're living at a time when it is especially important to support brands that amplify the visibility of under-represented communities such as the LGBTQ+ one," said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. "Bombas has built one of the most successful DTC apparel brands based on a strong mission of altruism, which is commendable. We're excited to partner with them on their mission to help drive awareness and purchases for their products, in front of our large audience of billions of people each month, which in turn increases the number of donations they make to charity."

About Bombas

Bombas is a comfort focused apparel brand with a mission to help those in need. The company launched in 2013, after the founders learned that socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. From there, they set out to solve that problem, donating a pair of socks for every pair they sell. How do you donate a lot of socks? You sell a lot. And how do you sell a lot? You make the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. In 2019, Bombas used its expertise on comfort to introduce the most comfortable t-shirt. And continuing with its mission, Bombas donates a specially-designed item to someone in need for every item sold. To date, Bombas has donated more than 30 million items to those at-risk, in need and experiencing homelessness. You can learn more at www.Bombas.com .

About Taboola

Taboola helps people discover what's interesting and new. The company's platform and suite of products, powered by deep learning and the largest dataset of content consumption patterns on the open web, is used by over 20,000 companies to reach over 1.4 billion people each month. Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience when they're most receptive to new messages, products and services. Digital properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, use Taboola to drive audience monetization and engagement. Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have strong relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News, USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Business Insider, The Independent, El Mundo, and Le Figaro. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

SOURCE Taboola

Related Links

http://www.taboola.com

