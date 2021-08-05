BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin® Presents 'Senses Stirred' Campaign for BOMBAY & Tonic

Comprised of 30, 15 and 6 second films, the new campaign marks the brand's first collaboration with Masferrar, a director known for his award-winning music video and commercial work, with past campaigns including BMW and Moncler. Recognized as the ultimate canvas for cocktail creativity that inspires bartenders and drinkers to experiment with flavor and versatility, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin has drawn on Masferrar's renowned visual language to give life to the signature BOMBAY & Tonic drink. This highlights an untapped opportunity to drive interest in the long-storied cocktail, especially as the popularity of gin continues to rise in the US, with the IWSR predicting that the premium-plus gin segment will continue to grow by double-digits through 2023.

"The goal of our first major brand campaign in North America is to awaken the senses and illustrate the superior taste experience when our signature Bombay & Tonic serve is consumed, thanks to our delicate vapor-infusion process and unique combination of 10 all natural, sustainably sourced botanicals," says Natasha Curtin, Global Vice President for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. "We want to make 'BOMBAY & Tonic' a household name for the gin and tonic drinking moment, whenever effortless refreshment is called for. Through Alan Masferrar's talented eye and cinematic qualities we were able to create a truly unique spot in the spirits space - one that spotlights the elevated, balanced and refreshing nature of the BOMBAY & Tonic."

As Director Alan Masferrar explains, "I have a particular affinity for the BOMBAY & Tonic as it was the drink my parents met over, so I was definitely excited to collaborate with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE on this campaign to illustrate this story of the ultimate sensory drink experience through our metaphorical installations of the bubbles, vapor mist, sparkling ice cube, citrus and botanical ingredients."

The 360 campaign will launch the week of August 9th with the film spots on network and cable programs, complemented with a range of digital and social-first assets and an exciting series of on-premise programming, digital ecommerce, and in-real-life elements that will be announced throughout the summer.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Title: "Senses Stirred"

Client: Bombay Sapphire

Agency: BBDO

Director: Alan Masferrar



Media Agency: OMD



About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected sustainability sourced botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapor Infusion process, where the natural flavors of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND CREATIVITY

Launching the 'Stir Creativity' campaign in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programs including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in the US for the last 14 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy program bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

For ten years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Designer Glassware Competition.

