Bombshells' 8th Houston Area Location "Opening Day" on Thursday in Southwest Part of the City

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for pro football's big game, Bombshells Restaurant & Bar announced "Opening Day" on Thursday, January 30, in southwest Houston, completing the chain's three-year plan to build brand awareness with eight strategic locations in and around the city.

The new Bombshells at 6888 Southwest Freeway (US Highway 59) is a subsidiary of locally based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK). The location features the latest in technology, including a giant, 15.75-foot 4K LED video wall–one of the first in Houston—for sports viewing, as well as free high-speed Wi-Fi access, and plenty of charging stations throughout.

"At Bombshells 59, you're always connected to your teams, friends, and more," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "We want it to be the ultimate experience in southwest Houston for social dining, sports viewing, music, food and fun."

Military-themed Bombshells is a next-generation sports bar, appealing to social diners – a wide multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials to boomers on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families, or on dates.

With an extensive menu, scratch kitchen, full bars, premium brands, and a wide variety of beers, the restaurants are open 11AM to 2AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

Locations resemble aircraft hangars, filled with military memorabilia, such as fighter wings over the bar. Bombshells 59 features approximately 8,200 square feet inside; 2,400 square feet outside on the patio; more than 100 hi-def TVs; seating in excess of 400; and abundant parking.

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive free meals and soft drinks on Veterans Day and a 20% discount all other days. Bombshells is community friendly and community involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

Other Houston area locations are on Gulf Freeway, Highway 290, I-10 East, I-45 North in Spring, South Freeway in Pearland, Katy Freeway in Katy, and Highway 249 in Tomball. Two other locations are in Dallas and Austin.

The concept was originated by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Travis envisioned a place reflecting a respect for military and veterans past and present. Bombshells Girls waitresses bring to life timeless WW II era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft.

Bombshells was named to Restaurant Business magazine's "The Future 50" list of fastest-growing concepts with annualized sales between $25 million and $50 million. For more information, visit www.4bombshells.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing a restaurant and bar, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of restaurants and bars, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.