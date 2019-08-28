BON & VIV® Spiked Seltzer Offered $1,000 To Participants Who Honestly Prefer The Taste Of White Claw Pure

"We're so confident in the taste of BON & VIV® Classic that we wanted to put our money where our mouth was," said Chelsea Phillips, VP of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "Tasting is believing, so we invite you to take the #SeltzerShowdown for yourself and tell us what you think."

BON & VIV® believes that if hard seltzer consumers try Classic, many will find that they prefer the taste over White Claw Pure, and that the challenge, although not a scientific test, confirmed B&V's confidence in its brand.

BON & VIV® knows that when you strip everything away to its simplest level, you get to the essence of great taste, so the brand sought to launch Classic – a flavor mirroring unflavored non-alcoholic seltzer that can be enjoyed on its own, with a squeeze of fruit, or as a base in cocktails. As with BON & VIV's other seven flavors, BON & VIV® Classic has 0 grams of sugar, 90 calories per 12oz serving, and a sessionable 4.5% ABV. It is now available nationally and sold in 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans and on draft, making it one of the first hard seltzers to be offered on tap.

About BON & VIV®

Connecticut-based entrepreneur, Nick Shields, created the fast-growing hard seltzer category with the 2013 launch of SpikedSeltzer. In 2016, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Boathouse Beverage LLC and the brand now known as BON & VIV®. With 0 grams of sugar and perfect balance of flavor it may seem too good to be true, but let us tell you, the myth is real. BON & VIV® gives you the refreshing hard seltzer flavor you know and love but now with 0 grams of sugar, 90 calories and a sessionable 4.5 percent ABV. The alcohol comes from a cold-fermentation of sugar combined with purified water and cold-pressed fruits. Champagne-like bubbles give it a crisp, dry finish. For more information, go to BONandVIVSpikedSeltzer.com and follow along on Instagram . © 2019 Boathouse Beverage Co., BON & VIV®™ Spiked Seltzer, IRC Beer (Beer in TX), Norwalk, CT 06854 & Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

For more information, contact:

3PM

Sarah Mahaney

smahaney@webershandwick.com

SOURCE BON & VIV