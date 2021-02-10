"Bon Temps Beaumont" Campaign Launches to Bring the Good Times Back to Beaumont

With the new year, the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching a new #GoodTimes campaign called, "Bon Temps Beaumont," to turn the tide on 2020 and welcome the new year with a fresh mindset and a renewed sense of community through pledging to create entertaining and fun experiences for both locals and visitors for the entire year.

What does this mean exactly? Simply, getting people excited about visiting Southeast Texas in any way we can. We're expanding Restaurant Week, launching Beaulympics this summer, holding popups, and offering food and drink specials throughout the year. From monthly meetups to citywide tournaments, the Beaumont CVB has a variety of innovative ideas to draw business to all economic sectors.

"We're reaching out to all area restaurants, shops, hotels, bars, anyone who touches a visitor and imploring them to think about how they can offer guaranteed good times to locals and visitors," said Christina Lokey, Marketing Director. "This can include anything from extended happy hours to signature drinks, and things even wilder like gator races and midnight pajama parties that get people talking. We want all our local businesses to get creative, think big, and use our collective resources to make it happen."

We want this year to be the best in every possible way and to offer meaningful and memorable experiences that'll surprise, delight and inspire. We have big things in the works – stay tuned.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in America's original Boomtown.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB

