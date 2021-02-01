Bona Fide Masks™ (www.bonafidemasks.com) and Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. are proud to confirm that Bona Fide Masks is the largest distributor in the United States of genuine Powecom FDA authorized KN95 face masks

Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, states, "We are proud to work with a trusted family company, Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks. Ball Chain Mfg.'s long history makes them a great partner for our company, and we are proud to recognize Bona Fide Masks as our number one distributor in the U.S. We highly recommend that customers purchase Powecom masks only through authorized distributors and verified websites, such as www.bonafidemasks.com ."

Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc. and Bona Fide Masks said, "We are honored and delighted to be working directly with Powecom. Powecom masks are of exceptionally high quality and are currently authorized by the FDA for use in healthcare settings by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with CDC recommendations. It is our mission to bring genuine KN95 masks to people in need throughout the U.S. There's so much confusion in the marketplace, and there are so many 'bad actors. We will continue to keep our prices as low as possible. With cases surging again, we felt it was responsible for us to lower prices further on our authentic FDA authorized Powecom KN95 respirator masks."

More about Powecom, Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks:

Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) is a leading manufacturer of face masks, folding masks, gas masks, dust respirators, and ear plugs in China. Their factory covers an area of 20,000 square meters, and the company is a recognized leader and expert in functional masks. At their facility, Powecom provides large, clean and dust-free production workshops, as well as sizable warehouses. They feature an advanced, on-site testing lab and high-efficiency automatic production lines, as well as automatic packaging equipment.

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. (www.ballchain.com), established in 1938, is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain. Family owned and operated, the company is the exclusive manufacturer of ball chain for the U.S. military's dog tag ID necklace. Ball chain fabricates millions of feet of ball chain per week at its Mount Vernon, NY factory for use in ceiling fans, handbags, light pulls, and a variety of other applications. At the request of a local community leader, Ball Chain entered the mask market and created Bona Fide Masks to assist with the PPE shortage. The company takes great pride in everything they do!

