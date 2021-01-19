Bonaire to Open to North American Visitors with Direct Flights Scheduled to Resume

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced with much enthusiasm that the island will welcome back North American travelers with direct flight service set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark in February. The island is also prepared to meet travelers' viral testing needs required by the CDC with both convenient and private options for a seamless and safe visit to a destination abounding with untouched nature, a rich culture and endless adventure.

Delta Airlines will resume its weekly direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines' Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami (MIA) and United Airlines' non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) will begin scheduled service to Bonaire.

To avoid 10 days quarantine at own cost, travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, travelers must complete a health declaration form for the Public Health Department, 48 hours prior to departure from the US, which may be downloaded at https://bonairepublichealth.org/en/form.

To accommodate recent CDC developments requiring U.S. travelers abroad to show negative COVID-19 test results upon re-entry beginning January 26, Bonaire has promptly announced a collaboration between Medical Laboratory Services and Health Center Bon Bida Bonaire, providing both on-site and on-location COVID-19 PCR testing needed for travel declaration. The price for the Antigen rapid test is $75 USD and the PCR test $150 USD, while private testing at hotel rooms, vacation homes, etc., incurs a $120.00 surcharge (per location fee, not per person). Results will be available within 24-36 hours and shared with the customer by e-mail by means of an official English travel document. Appointments can be made seven days a week via [email protected] and / or (+599) 7875687.

Before traveling, it is advised to visit https://www.bonairecrisis.com/en/ for additional information, resources and the most up to date statistics and requirements.

Bonaire provides a unique backdrop for travelers, teeming with environmental awareness evident in its national parks, undisturbed reef systems and the island's flourishing flora and fauna. Ripe with luxurious and authentic experience, visitors have access to secluded beaches, hidden hiking trails, design-forward villas and accommodations, clandestine culinary experiences, mangrove-lined waterways, and more.

To learn more about Bonaire, please visit www.tourismbonaire.com.

