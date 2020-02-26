Bonaventure Equity CEO Ross O'Brien Launches First Book on Cannabis Venture Capital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonaventure Equity and Entrepreneur Press today announced the launch of Cannabis Capital - the first book on cannabis venture capital.

Written by Bonaventure Equity's CEO Ross O'Brien Cannabis Capital is the first book on cannabis venture capital - educating both startups and investors on how they should approach funding from a mutual, business-focused perspective. Blending Wall Street experience with cannabis industry expertise, O'Brien has a broad history of experience in operating high-growth businesses to numerous venture capital and private equity transactions.

Launch events for Cannabis Capital, where O'Brien will sign copies of the book, will be held at the following locations:

WEST PALM BEACH, FL

When : Wednesday, Feb. 26 ( 5-8 p.m. ET )

: ( ) Where: Lake Pavilion - 101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

NEW YORK, NY

When: Thursday, March 12 ( 6-8 p.m. ET )

( ) Where: Marcum LLP, 750 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10017

"I'm excited to share this book as a tool that teaches the fundamentals for building a company that'll attract investment, educates a new generation of cannabis entrepreneurs, and shows how to successfully raise capital," says Ross O'Brien, CEO of Bonaventure Equity. "We hope this knowledge plays a small part in bridging the disconnect hindering access to funding and helps unleash the cannabis economy's full potential."

While the legal U.S. cannabis industry is booming - with sales expected to reach $30 billion by 2023 and a 76% increase in cannabis jobs in 2019 - a lack of access to investment capital has stifled growth and is impeding the cannabis economy to reach its full potential. In addition to regulatory and compliance hurdles, a lack of education is responsible for this scarcity.

RSVPs for either event can be directed to Tara Waglow - tara@bvequity.com.

About Bonaventure Equity

Bonaventure Equity, LLC is a Cannabis Venture Capital fund committed to funding the next generation of innovative cannabis companies delivering economic, societal, cultural and healthcare benefits through leading technologies, services and science. We partner with exceptional entrepreneurial management teams built on a foundation of execution, collaborative leadership, and an unwavering drive to deliver positive global impact.

The power of our investment platform delivers value beyond just capital through our operations back-office infrastructure. Our unparalleled access to global thought leaders, policymakers and advisors are all designed to accelerate growth for the companies we back.

About Entrepreneur

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education and are read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

