Bonchon Launches 'Hearts & Soles' Campaign In Support Of Restaurant Industry Employees Impacted By COVID-19

The casual Bucketfeet brand sneakers, featuring one-of-a-kind playful designs created by resident artist, Leanne Aks, will retail for $59.99, available exclusively through Bonchon's online shop: https://www.threadless.com/@BonchonChicken . The shop will also include other Bonchon designed swag including designer face masks and socks, where all Bonchon proceeds will benefit NRAEF.

Bonchon is widely known for its double fried chicken and enthusiastic fan base. The restaurant chain has been growing its list of global communities since 2002.

"With the support of Bonchon, we can help restaurant workers across the country with financial aid during this incredibly difficult time," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "We have raised more than $17 million so far and are grateful for the generous support of companies like Bonchon who are stepping up with creative ways to help the heart and soul of our industry – it's people."

NRAEF created the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help restaurant industry workers experiencing hardship in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Through this fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry workers impacted by COVID-19 and are experiencing a decrease in wages or loss of employment. Subject to the availability of funds contributed, a one-time grant of $500 will be disbursed to each applicant, following NRAEF's review and confirmation that the application meets eligibility. The NRAEF is accepting individual donations, no matter how small. Visit RERF.us to learn more about the fund and find out how you can donate.

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' currently has more than 100 US restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 340 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Kuwait, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider in 2019 as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating out five major restaurant chains as "best chicken wings". The traditional sit-down restaurant provides a friendly, fine casual experience great for dining with family and friends. For the ultimate convenience, Bonchon fried chicken is just as enjoyable at home, with all restaurants currently offering take-out and delivery services.

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community-based organizations to provide opportunity youth and justice-involved individuals with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry.

