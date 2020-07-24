Bonchon Offers Limited Edition Cucumber Wasabi Dipping Sauce

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonchon , the popular Korean fried chicken restaurant chain, will treat customers to a special, limited edition Cucumber Wasabi Ranch Dipping Sauce available for one day only, July 29, 2020 -- National Chicken Wing Day.

Bonchon's first-ever dipping sauce will accompany all fried chicken and chicken wing orders at over 100 Bonchon U.S locations, while supplies last.

Known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken and delicious savory sauces: Soy Garlic and Spicy, the Wasabi Ranch will be the brand's first dipping sauce in its nearly 20-year history. The creamy ranch combines a fresh cucumber flavor and a little kick of wasabi, complementing any one of the two Bonchon sauces.

"We created this delicious, new sauce as a special offering for our loyal fans and customers - and the perfect day to feature it is obviously National Chicken Wing Day," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. "While dipping sauces may not be a new concept for restaurants, Bonchon's one day only dipping sauce will excite fans of the brand, making this fun and popular food holiday a little more interesting."

Bonchon offers to-go and delivery at its 100+ US locations. To-go orders can be placed at Bonchon.com or by downloading the Bonchon USA APP available for iPhone and Android users. Delivery is available at all locations through one of the major delivery partners including DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. Dine-in options are available in select cities based on local COVID-19 regulations. For nearby locations, menu, hours of operation and online ordering, please visit Bonchon.com.

Bonchon uses only high-quality and authentic ingredients for its proprietary sauces, double-fried crunchy chicken and other authentic Korean menu offerings. To keep up with Bonchon news, follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bonchonchicken

ABOUT BONCHON

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for 'my hometown,' currently has more than 100 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 340 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Kuwait, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider in 2019 as "the gold standard for fried chicken" beating out five major restaurant chains as "best chicken wings". Bonchon was most recently awarded as a top 10 innovative restaurant brand in Fast Casual's 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, solidifying themselves as a brand to watch in the industry. The traditional sit-down restaurant provides a friendly, fine casual experience great for dining with family and friends. For the ultimate convenience, Bonchon fried chicken is just as enjoyable at home, with all restaurants currently offering take-out and delivery services.

