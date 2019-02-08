Bond No. 9 Refillable New York Lips Collection: Made With Passion In New York!

Bond No. 9 is proud to present the most luxurious, high-performance lipstick formula, crafted with the finest ingredients and most innovative technology.

"We call it a smart lipstick," says Bond No. 9 founder and president Laurice Rahmé. "It glides on in one stroke; it knows where to go, and it lasts. It is the true essence of what a modern lipstick should be."

Intense pigment for true, crisp color pay-off.

Precise, accurate application: Full coverage that glides on in a single stroke.

Cushiony, comfortable feel with pillowy "bounce."

THE FORMULA

New York Lips' long-wearing, moisture-packed formulation draws its magic from a host of exceptional skin care-inspired ingredients.

New York Lips formulas are:

Vegan

Gluten-free

Cruelty-free

New York Lips formulas do not contain:

Gluten

Parabens

Mineral Oil

DEA

Phthalates

THE COLORS

Confident color in one bold stroke. Nine signature shades of red for day, and for night. Strong, vibrant, bold, and chic, like the women who wear them.

BROADWAYCool cherry

NOLITATimeless Hollywood red

FASHION AVENUEDeep garnet

ASTORPetally pink-toned tulip

MADISONClassic stop sign red

SOHOSophisticated plum

NOHORich cranberry

CHELSEAShow-stopping screen siren red

PARK AVENUECrisp scarlet

THE PACKAGING

Statement lips call for statement packaging.

Each New York Lips shade comes in an opulent refillable gold case that takes inspiration from Bond's iconic hourglass bottle.

The New York Lips collection is available as:

Gold keepsake lipstick plus additional refill ($130)

Gold keepsake lipstick ($105)

Lipstick refill ($45)

AVAILABILITY

Bond No. 9 New York Lips arrives on counter February 14th, 2019.

Bond No. 9 New York boutiques in the United States and internationally, and at our e-boutique at www.bondno9.com.

Harrods and Selfridges in the United Kingdom .

To learn more about Bond No. 9, please visit www.bondno9.com.

#BONDNO9NYLIPS

@BONDNO9NY

SOURCE Bond No. 9

