Bond No. 9 Refillable New York Lips Collection: Made With Passion In New York!
Feb 08, 2019, 09:23 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing New York Lips, the first collection of legendary lip colors from Bond No. 9. For day, for night. For air kisses, for real kisses. Made with passion in New York, Bond No. 9's first foray into color reflects the dynamism, vibrancy, nuance, and personality of New York's most iconic neighborhoods. "New York is a city of colors," says Laurice Rahmé, Bond No. 9 founder and president. "We wanted to do an edit by family—like we have done for fragrance, with citrus, white florals, ouds, and fougères—that translates the spirit of New York, this time for the lips."
TEXTURE & TECHNOLOGY
Bond No. 9 is proud to present the most luxurious, high-performance lipstick formula, crafted with the finest ingredients and most innovative technology.
"We call it a smart lipstick," says Bond No. 9 founder and president Laurice Rahmé. "It glides on in one stroke; it knows where to go, and it lasts. It is the true essence of what a modern lipstick should be."
- Intense pigment for true, crisp color pay-off.
- Precise, accurate application: Full coverage that glides on in a single stroke.
- Cushiony, comfortable feel with pillowy "bounce."
THE FORMULA
New York Lips' long-wearing, moisture-packed formulation draws its magic from a host of exceptional skin care-inspired ingredients.
New York Lips formulas are:
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Cruelty-free
New York Lips formulas do not contain:
- Gluten
- Parabens
- Mineral Oil
- DEA
- Phthalates
THE COLORS
Confident color in one bold stroke. Nine signature shades of red for day, and for night. Strong, vibrant, bold, and chic, like the women who wear them.
- BROADWAYCool cherry
- NOLITATimeless Hollywood red
- FASHION AVENUEDeep garnet
- ASTORPetally pink-toned tulip
- MADISONClassic stop sign red
- SOHOSophisticated plum
- NOHORich cranberry
- CHELSEAShow-stopping screen siren red
- PARK AVENUECrisp scarlet
THE PACKAGING
Statement lips call for statement packaging.
Each New York Lips shade comes in an opulent refillable gold case that takes inspiration from Bond's iconic hourglass bottle.
The New York Lips collection is available as:
- Gold keepsake lipstick plus additional refill ($130)
- Gold keepsake lipstick ($105)
- Lipstick refill ($45)
AVAILABILITY
Bond No. 9 New York Lips arrives on counter February 14th, 2019.
- Bond No. 9 New York boutiques in the United States and internationally, and at our e-boutique at www.bondno9.com.
- Saks Fifth Avenue nationwide and select Bloomingdales.
- Harrods and Selfridges in the United Kingdom.
To learn more about Bond No. 9, please visit www.bondno9.com.
