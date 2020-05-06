Bond Pet Foods Debuts Its First Animal-Free Pet Treat

Approved by veterinary nutritionists for high digestibility and palatability, Bond's Protein-Packed Dog Treat Bar is made with a novel dried yeast protein as the foundation of its recipe. While standard baked treats typically range from 12-20% protein, Bond's recipe boasts a 29% minimum protein content, which can help supplement a dog's primary diet to support sustained energy and overall health. A more sustainable alternative to other conventional animal and plant-based proteins, Bond's selected yeast protein requires less land, water and energy to produce. The bar is also peanut-free, for pet owners and pups with allergies.

Additionally, Bond's Dog Treat Bar is designed with portability and the joy of treating in mind. It's crafted in the shape and likeness of a candy bar with the ability to break off chunks and reclose for later, while utilizing a 100% recyclable outer box.

Responsibility and sustainability are central to Bond's work, and removing meat protein from the supply chain is a big part of that. It's estimated that if America's dogs and cats were their own country, their meat protein consumption would rank fifth in the world ( PLOS One , 2017). By reassessing how pet food is sourced and made, manufacturers could be saving the slaughter of up to 18 billion animals per year, and mitigate the negative impacts of conventional farming.

"Bond is part of a progressive movement aimed at reducing the social and environmental impacts of what our pets eat through new protein and ingredient solutions," said Rich Kelleman, Co-Founder and CEO of Bond Pet Foods. "With so much of our time currently spent at home with our four-legged friends due to social distancing, and this reality likely being a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, we're excited to be able to ship our products directly to the public so they can continue to prioritize balanced, healthy and sustainable nutrition for their pets."

This is a first step in the company's product and nutrition roadmap. The science team at Bond is also working on production of chicken and other conventional meat proteins made through a similar fermentation process used to make dried yeast.

"With our proprietary approach, we're producing proteins that are nutritionally identical to their meat counterparts without the environmental, animal welfare and safety downsides," said Pernilla Audibert, Co-Founder and CTO of Bond Pet Foods. "Utilizing microbial fermentation and the biochemistry of yeast, we're harvesting cultured animal proteins like chicken, turkey and fish, without the animal, and then using the ingredients as the foundation of our complete recipes. Products made with these meat proteins will be commercially available within the next three years."

