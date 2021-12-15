BOND TAKES HOME TOP HONORS AT CLIO ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOND, the leading creative marketing agency, has been named by the Clio Awards as the 2021 "Entertainment Agency of the Year," continuing their streak that began in 2019 and making them the first-ever agency to be awarded back to back Agency of the Year. The agency was also a recipient of Clio Entertainment's highest honor, the Grand Clio Entertainment Award, for the Iterative Trailer created for Warner Bros.' Matrix: Resurrections, in the Theatrical: Innovation category.

"What better way to celebrate the resurgence of our industry than the 50th year of Clios and this recognition from our peers," said Seth Phillips Althoff, Co-Founder and CEO of BOND. "Looking beyond the challenges of the past two years, we're tremendously grateful to the Clios for honoring our relentlessly passionate team. We're fortunate to do what we do, and we are humbled to do it alongside the best people in the business. I can think of no better way to celebrate the beginning of our tenth year than bringing home the 'Agency of the Year' honors again. Thank you Clios, thank you to our clients for collaborating with such generosity and thank you to all our colleagues across the industry for raising the bar — we share this moment of joy with you all."

BOND also received 4 Gold wins, 39 Silver wins, and 28 Bronze wins, turning their 78 nominations into a total of 71 awards. This year's Clio Entertainment Awards included submissions from 2020 and 2021.

"The inspiring creative work that BOND produces is the total embodiment of what the Clio Entertainment Awards are all about," said Ashley Falls, Executive Director, Clio Entertainment. "Their work in Theatrical, Gaming, Television/Streaming and Home Entertainment pushes the boundaries across all of our entry types and was deservedly awarded by our juries in numerous mediums this year. We're honored to celebrate BOND as our Agency of the Year for the second consecutive cycle."

In addition to the Grand Clio recognition, BOND's top awarded work includes:

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

Since its founding in 2012, BOND works with all the major studios, streamers, networks, as well as select video game publishers, offering a full service of creative capabilities. Built for the future, the agency has become known for its seamless integration across all mediums.

ABOUT BOND

BOND is an award-winning fully integrated creative agency specializing in entertainment; films, series, and games. Founded in 2012, BOND works with all the major studios, streamers, networks, as well as select video game publishers, offering a full service of creative capabilities. Built for the future, the agency has become known for its seamless integration of artful creative, data-driven strategy and insights, alongside dedicated client service across all mediums. Their work includes some of the top films, shows and video games of the past decade, including the Jurassic World franchise, the Star Wars, House of Gucci, Game of Thrones, Mad Max, Euphoria, Spider-Man, Pose, Cobra Kai, Wonder Woman, The Boys, Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Finch, the Borderlands franchise, and Battlefield 2042. For more information, visit WeAreBOND.com .

SOURCE BOND