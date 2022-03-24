Bonded Abrasives Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| General Engineering & Tooling Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Bonded Abrasives Market: Increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry to drive growth

The increasing demand for bonded abrasives from the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the bonded abrasives market growth. Bonded abrasives are popularly used abrasives in the automotive industry. In the transportation sector, coated abrasives are used in finishing and grinding applications. Increasing motor vehicle production will drive the demand for abrasives during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, especially in developing economies, such as China and other countries in APAC, will increase the consumption of abrasives. Thus, the increasing automotive production in APAC will drive the use of bonded abrasives in vehicle production during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market: Rising demand for abrasives in APAC to be a major trend contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth

The rising demand for abrasives in APAC is one of the key trends contributing to the bonded abrasives market growth. The rising consumption of consumer goods, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, furniture, and decorative items for walls, will drive the use of bonded abrasives during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of raw materials and cost-effective labor and the increasing gross domestic product of various countries have a positive influence on the bonded abrasives market in APAC. Abrasives are used for polishing and finishing glass substrates, lenses, and other materials in electronic components and high-end optic-related segments. Thus, capacity expansions will drive the demand for bonded abrasives in APAC during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bonded abrasives market by End-user (General engineering and tooling, Fabrication, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The bonded abrasives market share growth by the general engineering and tooling segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bonded abrasives are used for shaping various tools for grinding applications. They are applied to tools such as saws, drills, reamers, broaches, and milling cutters to keep them sharp. Grinding is a widely used process in bonded abrasive machining that is used in general engineering and tooling. In general engineering applications, bonded abrasives give tools a superior surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and desired shape. As bonded abrasives are critical in general engineering and tooling applications, the demand for bonded abrasives is expected to increase. Such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Bonded Abrasives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.83 Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abrasives Manhattan SA, Andre Abrasive Articles, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., PFERD Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Great Lakes Minerals, LLC, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Karbosan, KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., Lawson Products, Inc., Marrose Abrasives, Master Abrasives Ltd., Mirka Ltd., Orient Group, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Sia Abrasives Industries AG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., U.S. Electrofused Minerals, Inc., and Weiler Abrasives Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

type: Includes upstream (involves exploration and production (extraction) of metals and minerals);

