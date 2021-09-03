Bondholder Committee Have Reached Agreement-in-Principle with Belize on Proposed Cash Repurchase of Its Bonds

BOSTON, LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The committee (the "Committee") of holders of Belize's U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034 (the "Bonds") has engaged with the Government of Belize (the "Government" or "Belize") and its advisors following the Government's March 19, 2021 public announcement of the Government's intention to seek a restructuring of the Bonds. The Committee and the Government have agreed in principle on key indicative commercial terms of a forthcoming cash tender offer and consent solicitation (the "Offer") through which Belize will seek to purchase all of the outstanding Bonds. The details of the proposed transaction are contained in Belize's September 3, 2021 Press Release (the "Government Release") https://www.centralbank.org.bz/docs/default-source/7.0-news-advisories/belize---press-release-announcing-agreement-with-committee---final-version.pdf?sfvrsn=15388c35_2.

The investors that have appointed the Committee hold close to 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds.

As members of the Committee, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo & Co. LLC and Greylock Capital Management, LLC welcome the environmental and marine conservation features of the proposed transaction with The Nature Conservancy ("TNC"), which is in line with their support for, and continuous development of, innovative ESG financing techniques. The Committee Members and their advisor engaged closely with key local and international stakeholders while collaborating with the process that has made this transaction achievable, and are optimistic that future international sovereign debt operations will incorporate measures that aim to enhance environmental sustainability and resilience.

The Committee's decision to support the proposed transaction, negotiated with the Belize authorities over the last six months, is informed, inter alia, by these considerations:

The uncertain prospects of Belize's economy, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks.

economy, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks. A cash repurchase of the Bonds (in contrast to a more conventional bond exchange) reflected the Government's expressed intent to satisfy, for the foreseeable future, its external financing requirements either from bilateral and multilateral creditors or through loan financings from commercial sources (such as the one being arranged by TNC to fund the Offer).

As an integral part of this transaction, Belize has committed to allocate a significant amount of money toward environmental conservation measures.

As noted in the Government Release, the consummation of the transaction is subject to several conditions including receipt of support from holders of 75% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Bonds (in order to activate the collective action clause in the Bonds) and completion of the financing being arranged by TNC that is required to fund the cash repurchase of the Bonds.

Subject to the Committee's review of satisfactory Offer documentation consistent with this agreement in principle, each member of the Committee intends to tender the entirety of its position in the Bonds in the transaction.

The Committee encourages all bondholders to carefully consider the terms of the Offer in making their own independent appraisal of the merits and risks of participation.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is acting as the Committee's legal advisers.

For further information, contact Thomas Laryea ([email protected]).

