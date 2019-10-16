Bonduelle Fresh Americas Announces CSR Goals for 2025, Industry-Leading Initiative Reinforces Brand's Ongoing Commitment and Engages Stakeholders on the Journey

IRWINDALE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global sustainability journey, Bonduelle Fresh Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA ), today published its corporate social responsibility strategy, identifying the goals the company will target to reach over the next five years.

"We have long been committed to ensuring the well-being of people and our environment," said Mary Thompson, CEO of Bonduelle Fresh Americas. "Our company is driven by this commitment, and publishing these goals - and inviting our customers and consumers to join us on our journey - are exciting next steps for us."

The goals will support five CSR objectives launched by Bonduelle in 2011 as part of the company's vision for 2025. These objectives are to: 1. promote sustainable agriculture, 2. reduce our environmental impacts, 3. encourage all employees to drive a culture of CSR, 4. feed people well and feed them sustainably, and 5. promote the well-being of our employees and our communities.

"We are excited to launch this comprehensive strategy at Bonduelle Fresh Americas, covering issues ranging from water use and packaging to human rights and labor," said Mathew Caldwell, Senior Manager of CSR for Bonduelle Fresh Americas. "We are prioritizing the right issues, committing ourselves to improving in these areas, and engaging all stakeholders in these actions - employees, customers, consumers, communities and suppliers."

BFA's CSR goals for 2025:

Water:

Identify water challenges within our growing areas to implement improvement projects with growers



Reduce water intensity by 25% in all of our production plants

Energy:

Cut energy intensity by 25% in all of our production plants



Adopt more sustainable energy sources in 50% of our production plants

Waste:

Achieve zero waste in all of our production plants

Packaging:

Transition to a packaging portfolio that is 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable



Reduce virgin plastic inputs by an average of 25%



Implement How2RecycleⓇ labeling on 100% of our branded products

Responsible Sourcing:

Assess for environmental, social and governance risks



Engage suppliers for remediation

Ethics:

Update and translate Code of Conduct into all of our represented languages by 2021



Train all staff on our Code of Conduct and require 100% annual attestation each year

Food Safety:

100% of our facilities maintain certification from the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) each year



100% of our direct food suppliers are certified by GFSI

Diversity and Inclusion:

Define diversity and inclusion goals and action plans by mid-2020

● Health and Safety:

Work toward a zero-loss time workplace



Create an environmental management system (EMS) based on International Standards Organization (ISO) 14001



Achieve Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18001 certification

Corporate Citizenship:

Administer two annual community volunteer events in each Bonduelle Fresh Americas location

Human Rights and Labor:

Ensure 100% of our production plants complete human rights and labor audits



Assess 100% of our significant suppliers for human rights and labor risks

As socially responsible practices continue to become more of a priority for consumers, Bonduelle Fresh Americas is confident that by showcasing their commitment and tracking their progress against it, they can help to push the rest of the fresh produce industry forward.

"Bonduelle is a family company built on the premise that plant-based foods can help create a better future, both in how we manage our resources and how we will feed the world's growing population in the healthiest way possible," Mary added. "We believe our efforts and transparency will help promote CSR thinking and provide a blueprint for our industry."

To view our video and scorecard, visit bonduellefreshamericas.com/csr.

About Bonduelle Fresh Americas

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA ). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company's five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts®, elevĀte™, Bonduelle Fresh Picked™ and Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowl™ brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in well-living through plant-based foods. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and forms. An expert in agro-industry, with 54 industrial sites or owned agricultural production facilities, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

