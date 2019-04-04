Bonduelle Fresh Americas Institutes Agricultural Water Safety Plans for 2019 California Growing Season

IRWINDALE, Calif., April 4 , 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent outbreaks involving leafy greens and possibly linked to agricultural water, Bonduelle Fresh Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA ), today initiated a plan with its growers to ensure the safety of its leafy greens supply through the 2019 California growing season, effective May 1, 2019.

"Safety has always been our highest priority and Bonduelle Fresh Americas continues to be committed to delivering the safe, fresh and healthy products our customers and consumers have come to expect from us," said Bonduelle Fresh Americas CEO Mary Thompson. "Since day one, we have been a part of the initiative to heighten agricultural water standards and truly believe it is critical to do so as soon as possible to protect our leafy greens supply from possible agricultural water contamination."

In preparation for the upcoming 2019 California growing season, Bonduelle Fresh Americas Food Safety Team conducted assessments of 100 percent of growing fields over the last several months, focused on water sources, distribution systems, irrigation methods, treatment methods and other important aspects of our growers' agricultural irrigation systems. With this knowledge, the company established its agricultural water management requirements for its growers which include:

Preseason Assessments : Treatment Requirement (Overhead Irrigation) : For any open agricultural water systems (such as, surface water, water transported by canals or water held in irrigation reservoirs) we require our growers to treat the water during the last 21 days of the scheduled harvest to reduce the risk of pathogens.

: : For any open agricultural water systems (such as, surface water, water transported by canals or water held in irrigation reservoirs) we require our growers to treat the water during the last 21 days of the scheduled harvest to reduce the risk of pathogens. Other Aerial Applications: For any other aerial applications, such as crop protection chemicals, we require our growers to either meet the microbial standards of drinking water or treat the water to reduce the risk of potential pathogens of all water sources.

About Bonduelle Fresh Americas

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA ). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company's five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts®, elevĀte™, Bonduelle Fresh Picked™ and Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowl™ brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in well-living through plant-based foods. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and forms. An expert in agro-industry, with 54 industrial sites or owned agricultural production facilities, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

