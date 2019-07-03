Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

- The global population, particularly in the developed economies, is aging, which pushes the market associated with healthcare and widens the scope for bone and joint health ingredients in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790921/?utm_source=PRN - Geriatric population is likely to drive the demand of the market. Moreover, the athletics and gym goers have also realized the importance of bone and joint health supplements and have started adopting them, in order to prevent bone deterioration in the later parts of their lives.- The market has recently witnessed an emergence of sports nutrition products promoting bone health.

Scope of the Report

The bone and joint health ingredients market provides a range of health-oriented ingredients dedicated to dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and other industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The product offerings of the market revolve around major ingredients including vitamins, calcium, collagen, magnesium, glucosamine, and omega-3. By geography, the study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends

Robust Demand from Geriatric Population

The bone and joint health ingredients market primarily depend on the ageing population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. Ageing or geriatric population is one of the largest target segments for bone and joint health ingredients manufacturers worldwide. The geriatric population, who are conscious about the use of ingredients used in the food, are seeking for plant-based herbal ingredients, such as turmeric, boswelia, and tart cherry, in contrast to animal-derived ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin. According to the study published by the WHO in 2014, approximately 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States are likely to suffer from osteoporosis, by 2020. Thus, the demand for bone and joint health ingredients is expected to increase in future.

North America Emerges as the Largest Consumer

Attributing to increased awareness regarding health issues, the North America region, dominated by the United States, held the maximum share in consuming bone and joint health ingredients in 2018. Consumers in the region are more focused to spend on preventive measures than treating the cure. The mature markets of the United States and Canada are switching to more wholesome aspects of bone and joint health ingredients. There have been robust demands for functional and fortified foods that contribute to overall bone health. The bone health consciousness has also penetrated among the other countries of North America, leading to higher availability of such supplements and products in retail stores, and on online platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The most active companies in the global market are Koninklijke DSM NV, Holista Colltech Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland, and BASF SE. Many manufacturers are adopting strategies, including acquisition, merger, making heavy investments in R&D, and launching research centers to introduce biotechnologically developed ingredients. One of those dominant players, DSM, built a global network of innovation centers, with facilities dedicated to delivering critical research, market-ready, and sustainable product solutions.

