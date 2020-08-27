Bone Biology Encyclopedia 2020: Explores the Rapidly Expanding Field of Bone Biology and Skeletal Research

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encyclopedia of Bone Biology" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Encyclopedia of Bone Biology covers hot topics from within the rapidly expanding field of bone biology and skeletal research, enabling a complete understanding of both bone physiology and its relation to other organs and pathophysiology. This encyclopedia will serve as a vital resource for those involved in bone research, research in other fields that cross link with bone, such as metabolism and immunology, and physicians who treat bone diseases. Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers from advanced undergraduate students to research professionals.

Chapters also explore the latest advances and hot topics that have emerged in recent years, including the Hematopoietic Niche and Nuclear Receptors. In the electronic edition, each chapter will include hyperlinked references and further readings as well as cross-references to related articles.



Key features:

Incorporates perspectives from experts working within the domains of biomedicine, including physiology, pathobiology, pharmacology, immunology, endocrinology, orthopedics and metabolism

Provides an authoritative introduction for non-specialists and readers from undergraduate level upwards, as well as up-to-date foundational content for those familiar with the field

Includes multimedia features, cross-references and color images/videos

Key Topics Covered:

1. General Introduction

2. The Notch Pathway

3. WNT Signaling

4. The RANK-L/LGR4 Loop

5. The Sphingosine Pathway

6. Nuclear Receptors

7. Epigenetic Regulation of Bone and Bone Cells

8. The Brain-Bone Connection

9. Pituitary-Bone Axis

10. Muscle-Bone Interactions

11. Bone and Fat

12. Bone and Energy Homeostasis

13. Hematopoietic niches, Blood Cells and Skeletal Homeostasis

14. Bone and the Vasculature

15. Osseous-Immune Interactions

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sskz6p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

