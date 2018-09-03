Bone Cement Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our study, we have segmented the bone cement market by type, application and end user.On the basis of type, the global bone cement market is segmented into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement, calcium phosphate cement (CPC) and glass polyalkenoate cement (GPC) and others.







Based on application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. On the basis of end user, the global bone cement market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.







The bone cement market is estimated to account for US$ 1414.1 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017.



The growth of the bone cement market is primarily attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and rapid growth in the number of various orthopedic procedures such as arthroplasty, kyphoplasty. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, in 2014, 4.7 million Americans were living with artificial knees. In addition, 1.5% and 0.8% of American population had Total Knee Replacement (TKR) and Total Hip Replacement respectively. This is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, increasing use of substitutes to reduce the complication associated with the use of bone cement can hamper the growth of this market at a certain extent.







The key players in this market are majorly focused on various strategic growth approaches such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions to establish a strong foothold in the bone cement market. For instance, in January, 2018, Tecres S.p.A announced the launch of Vancogenx HV. Vancogenx HV is a high viscosity bone cement, which is preloaded with gentamicin and vancomycin. The launch of the product has widened the product offering of the company. However, availability of alternative and cementless orthopedic procedures may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.







North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global bone cement market, owing to various factors such as increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and the rising technological advancements in healthcare.The demand for bone cement is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.







Rising geriatric population and increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the major factors driving the growth of this market in this region.







The market for bone cement consists of well-established players across the globe. Some of the prominent players in this market are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies, LLC.







