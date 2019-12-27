Bone Distractors World Market Set to Cross $134 Billion by 2027: Insights on Key Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Bone Distractors market accounted for $67.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rising incidence of facial deformities, growing number of people with bone defects and craniofacial anomalies and increasing awareness and financial assistance are fueling the market growth. However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons may hamper the growth of the bone distracters market.



Based on Material, Mandibular distractors segment is likely to have a huge demand. The rising incidence of facial deformities and the ability of mandibular distractors to eliminate the need for invasive surgeries will boost the growth of the segment. Mandibular distraction is a method used to increase the length of the jaw bone. It requires a surgical procedure to attach the distractors, one each side of the jaw bone.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing number of orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the bone distractors market growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Bone Distractors market include Zimmer Biomet, Vilex, Stryker, KLS Martin Group, Innomed, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Cibei, Arthrex and Acumed.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Bone Distractors Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small bone distractors

5.3 Palatal distractors

5.4 Mandibular distractors

5.5 Jaw Distractor

5.6 Implantable Bone Distractor

5.7 Alveolar distractors

5.8 Other Materials



6 Global Bone Distractors Market, By Placement Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internal distractors

6.3 External distractors



7 Global Bone Distractors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Institutes

7.3 Hospitals



8 Global Bone Distractors Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Zimmer Biomet

10.2 Vilex

10.3 Stryker

10.4 KLS Martin Group

10.5 Innomed

10.6 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

10.7 Cibei

10.8 Arthrex

10.9 Acumed



