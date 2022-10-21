Bone Graft And Substitutes Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.61 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rapid increase in the geriatric population, has lead the increase in number of orthopedic surgeries in recent years. Increasing acceptance of allografts and the frequency of spinal fusion surgeries are contributing to the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Bone Graft And Substitutes Market" By Type (Allograft, Bone Graft Substitute), By Application (Craniomaxillofacial, Dental Bone Grafting), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market size was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Overview

Bone grafts and substitutes are used typically during orthopedic surgeries where there is a need to replace any bone. Various types of bone grafts are used during bone grafting surgeries, such as autologous bone graft, allograft, and synthetic bone graft. Bone grafts when placed in the place of missing bone, get covered by the natural bone tissues. Because of this, natural bone grafts provide the highest success rate as they get accepted by the body more easily. Hence, natural bone grafts are considered the gold standard for bone grafting surgery.

In recent years, the number of new cases of bone cancer has gone up significantly, thus increasing the demand for bone grafts and substitutes. Another major driver for the global market is the increasing demand for dental bone grafts. Dental bone grafts have one of the higher success rates, hence have higher patient acceptance. In recent years, the frequency of spinal fusion surgeries has also gone up. In the US alone, around 400,000 spinal fusion surgeries were performed. Bone grafting is a minimally invasive surgery that has also witnessed growth in patient acceptance. This preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the global market for bone grafts and substitutes.

Key Developments

On June 2021 , Arthrex expands the Clemson partnership through a new certificate program for medical device sales.

, Arthrex expands the partnership through a new certificate program for medical device sales. On March 2020 , Orthofix International N.V acquired the FITBONE system. The transaction involves other applications such as the FITSPINE system for fusion-less operation to treat scoliosis.

, Orthofix International N.V acquired the FITBONE system. The transaction involves other applications such as the FITSPINE system for fusion-less operation to treat scoliosis. On November 2019 , NuVasive, Inc. received FDA approval for the CoRoent Small Interlock system, which is used to treat adult patients suffering from spinal instability or cervical disc degeneration. This will help the company expand its product portfolio.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Arthrex, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Bone Graft And Substitutes Market, By Type

Allograft



Bone Graft Substitute



Cell-based Matrices

Bone Graft And Substitutes Market, By Application

Craniomaxillofacial



Dental Bone Grafting



Joint Reconstruction



Spinal Fusion



Trauma

Bone Graft And Substitutes Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research