Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size to Grow by USD 1.05 billion | Growing Orthopedic Conditions and Surgical Cases to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases are driving the growth of the market. According to Arthritis Foundation, degenerative joint disease disorders such as osteoarthritis will affect around 130 million people globally by 2050. Bone growth stimulation devices are used to stimulate bone healing. Moreover, surgery is required to treat orthopedic conditions. There are patients who opt for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) as they require surgery. Such healthcare infrastructure can help save the costs associated with hospital stays. However, some patients opt for inpatient departments while the rest prefer to undergo constant observation by healthcare providers. These factors will have a positive impact on the bone grafts and substitutes market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The bone grafts and substitutes market report is segmented by type (xenografts, allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and DBM) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bone grafts and substitutes in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

AlloSource



Arthrex Inc.



Baxter International Inc.



BIOBank



Bioventus LLC



Geistlich Pharma AG



Integra LifeSciences Corp.



Johnson and Johnson



Medtronic Plc



MTF Biologics



Nuvasive Inc.



Orthofix Medical Inc.



OST Laboratories



RTI Surgical Inc.



SeaSpine Holdings Corp.



Smith and Nephew plc



Stryker Corp.



TBF



Xtant Medical Inc.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., BIOBank, Bioventus LLC, Geistlich Pharma AG, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF, Xtant Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Xenografts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Allografts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Synthetic bone grafts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 DBM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AlloSource

10.4 Arthrex Inc.

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 Geistlich Pharma AG

10.7 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Nuvasive Inc.

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

