Bone Staple Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2026 | High Prevalence of Osteoporosis to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Bone Staple Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our bone staple systems market report covers the following areas:

Bone Staple Systems Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the bone staple systems market is the high prevalence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a disease, which reduces the quality and density of bones. The most common osteoporosis-related fractures occur at the spine, the hip, and the wrist, and the likelihood of having these fractures increases with age for both men and women. In the US, the annual prevalence of osteoporosis-related fractures is about 1-3 million of the total adult population. During the surgery to treat osteoporosis, a bone staple system is pounded into the bone to stabilize the osteotomy area and thereby promote the healing of the bone. Due to its increasing worldwide prevalence, osteoporosis is considered to be a serious public health concern. With the high prevalence of osteoporosis and the resulting number of fractures increasing, the demand for bone staple systems for bone fixation is likely to rise.

However, the stringent regulatory framework and product recalls will be a major challenge for the bone staple systems market during the forecast period. The medical devices industry is a highly regulated industry, with safety standards driving every aspect of the product lifecycle, from R&D, clinical trials, pre-market approvals to manufacturing, labeling, and marketing. Bone staple systems are categorized under Class II medical devices by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Class II medical devices are subject to additional special controls. The device labeling must be genuine and not misleading. Also, any issues related to bone staples, the material used, or their packaging/labeling can lead to product recalls. In such cases, either the regulatory authority or the manufacturer recalls the product or the manufacturer is compelled to discontinue the product.

To know about upcoming trends, more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Bone Staple Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Material

Shape Memory Bone Staple Systems



Mechanical Bone Staple Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Bone Staple Systems Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The bone staple systems market share growth by the shape memory bone staple systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. Shape memory bone staple systems allow the application of significant force across the line of the fracture and stimulate osteogenesis in a temperature-sensitive way. This had been difficult to achieve in the surgical front prior to the development of shape memory alloy. Moreover, shape memory bone staple systems are better than mechanical bone staple systems, as the latter has been found to be inefficient in providing consistent compression and do not result in optimal bone healing.

will be significant for revenue generation. Shape memory bone staple systems allow the application of significant force across the line of the fracture and stimulate osteogenesis in a temperature-sensitive way. This had been difficult to achieve in the surgical front prior to the development of shape memory alloy. Moreover, shape memory bone staple systems are better than mechanical bone staple systems, as the latter has been found to be inefficient in providing consistent compression and do not result in optimal bone healing. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bone staple systems in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and the presence of a large number of orthopedic surgeons to carry out these surgeries will facilitate the bone staple systems market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Bone Staple Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bone staple systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bone staple systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bone staple systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bone staple systems market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The kidney stones management devices market share is expected to increase by USD 295.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 295.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The artificial heart market share is expected to increase by USD 1.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8%. Download a free sample now!

Bone Staple Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 61.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., BioPro Inc., DJO Global Inc., Globus Medical Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., In2Bones Global Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Medicalex Francemed Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08 Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

*2.2.1 Research and development

*2.2.2 Inputs

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Distribution

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Post-sales and services

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the market in focus

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Material

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· *Apparel, footwear, and accessories

· *Consumer electronics and electricals

· *Food and grocery

· *Home furniture and furnishing

· *Others

*Exhibit 20: Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Material

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Material

**5.3 Shape memory bone staple systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Shape memory bone staple systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Shape memory bone staple systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Mechanical bone staple systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Mechanical bone staple systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Mechanical bone staple systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Material

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

· *North America

· *Europe

· *Asia

· *ROW

*Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

**7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 High prevalence of osteoporosis

*8.1.2 Increasing incidence of knee injuries

*8.1.3 Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Stringent regulatory framework and product recalls

*8.2.2 Risks associated with placement and removal of bone staples

*8.2.3 Availability of alternative fixation devices

*Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increase in product launches

*8.3.2 Alarming surge in the number of road accidents

*8.3.3 Growing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Arthrex Inc.

*Exhibit 48: Arthrex Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Arthrex Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

**10.4 Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51: Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52: Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53: Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 BioPro Inc.

*Exhibit 54: BioPro Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: BioPro Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: BioPro Inc. - Key offerings

**10.6 DJO Global Inc.

*Exhibit 57: DJO Global Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: DJO Global Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: DJO Global Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 60: DJO Global Inc. - Key offerings

**10.7 Globus Medical Inc.

*Exhibit 61: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Globus Medical Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 63: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

**10.8 GPC Medical Ltd.

*Exhibit 64: GPC Medical Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: GPC Medical Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 66: GPC Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 In2Bones Global Inc.

*Exhibit 67: In2Bones Global Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: In2Bones Global Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: In2Bones Global Inc. - Key offerings

**10.10 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

*Exhibit 70: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 73: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

**10.11 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

*Exhibit 75: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 78: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

**10.12 Medicalex Francemed

*Exhibit 80: Medicalex Francemed - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Medicalex Francemed - Product and service

*Exhibit 82: Medicalex Francemed - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research methodology

*Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 86: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio