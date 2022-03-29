Bone Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 12.66| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

The growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases, rise in sports and recreation-related injuries, steep rise in adoption of absorbable bone wax products will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the adoption of substituents for bone wax will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Bone Wax Market is segmented as below:

Application

Orthopedic Surgery



Neurosurgery



Thoracic Surgery



Oral Surgery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

During the projection period, the orthopedic surgery segment's share of the bone wax market will expand significantly. The diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of problems of the bones, ligaments, joints, tendons, and muscles are the focus of orthopedic operations. Orthopedic discomfort affects around 30% of the global population. The more serious the knee injury, the more likely it is that surgery will be required to repair it, which is one of the causes driving up demand for bone wax to stop bleeding during surgery.

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bone wax market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the bone wax market growth during the next few years.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 37% of total market growth. Bone wax is mostly sold in the United States and Canada. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in Europe and Asia.

In the United States, obesity and aging are two of the top causes of orthopedic issues which will aid in the expansion of the bone wax market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for bone wax market during the forecast period.

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bone wax market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bone wax market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bone wax market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bone wax market vendors

Bone Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abyrx Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Healthium Medtech Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Lux-Sutures AS, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Saintroy Lifescience, Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., VWR International LLC, and World Precision Instruments Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

