Bonefish Grill Adds New Perfectly Curated Menu Selections

"We're proud to give guests the experience of Bonefish Grill's fresh flavors with even more selections from land and sea in restaurant or in the comfort of their home," said Amanda Travaglini, Director of Marketing at Bonefish Grill.

Perfect Pairings is a curated collection of seafood and surf and turf combinations that gives guests the best of Bonefish Grill, and a delicious way to try a variety of proteins that complement each other perfectly:

Mahi-Mahi & Shrimp - wood-grilled Mahi-Mahi paired with five jumbo shrimp brushed with a light citrus herb marinade

- wood-grilled Mahi-Mahi paired with five jumbo shrimp brushed with a light citrus herb marinade

- sugar sweet, yet firm texture scallops from Georges Bank with jumbo shrimp

- 6 oz center-cut sirloin and a Maryland-Style Crab Cake

- 6 oz center-cut sirloin paired with seasoned and steamed cold water lobster tail

"In addition to introducing these combinations, we are bringing back a few legacy menu items that made Bonefish Grill a neighborhood favorite," said Travaglini. "Saucy Shrimp, Blackened Salmon Pasta and Fontina Pork Chop are the three items that regulars have been asking about for years – it is time to bring them back!"

Bonefish Grill continues to offer a variety of solutions to help make family meals easy and delicious. Guests can choose to dine-in safely (view COVID-19 protocols here), or bring the sea home with an expanded Family Bundles menu that includes salad, family-style sides and freshly-baked cookies. Choose from a variety of land and sea options like Bang Bang Shrimp® Tacos, Chicken Marsala or choose from a newly added perfectly paired selection of Mahi + Shrimp or Lily's Chicken + Shrimp, starting at $30 and serves up to five people. Order online for carryout or get it delivered via DoorDash and UberEats.

About Bonefish Grill®

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and locally-created, seasonal Partner's Selection dishes featuring the highest-quality and freshest ingredients. With a unique twist and a signature selection of hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill uses just-squeezed juices, edible garnishes and house infusions in addition to offering a distinct list of wines, which are the perfect match for any food pairing. The restaurant provides a fun and lively place to eat, drink, relax and socialize any day of the week. Bonefish Grill is a 2019 Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) MenuMasters Award recipient for the restaurant's innovative brunch menu. Reservations are available online or by phone, and walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram .

