Bonefish Grill Celebrates the Holidays with Release of Exclusive Private Label Weedon Island Wine Blend to Mark its 20th Anniversary

Beginning in early December, guests can enjoy the special wine by the bottle*, priced at $30, or $8 by the glass. Weedon Island is a white wine blend featuring aromas of apricot, honey, orange blossoms and a hint of lychee. The palate is clean and fresh with flavors of white peach, ripe melon and nectarine. The wine was blended to capture both quality and balance, and to perfectly complement Bonefish Grill's unparalleled lineup of fresh seafood dishes.

The new vintage is fittingly named after Weedon Island Preserve, an expansive 3,000-acre natural area located in Tampa Bay, near the site of the first Bonefish Grill in St. Petersburg, Florida which opened in 2000. The preserve is a well-known fishing site and home to numerous species of native plants and animals.

"The Weedon Island Wine Blend was made in the spirit of our founders Tim Curci and Chris Parker, two friends whose passion for catching, cooking and serving fresh fish is at the core of the Bonefish Grill experience," said Amanda Travaglini, Director of Marketing at Bonefish Grill. "We're thrilled to toast our 20th anniversary by offering our guests this exclusive celebratory vintage that pairs perfectly with our palate-pleasing selection of seafood and enhances our dining experience."

Weeden Island Wine Blend is comprised of 76% Viognier, 20% Picpoul Blanc, 4% Grenache Blanc estate-grown grapes, and was barrel fermented in 100% aged French Oak with six months of Sur Lie Ageing and Batonnage. SIP Certified**, the Vintage is 45% 2018, a year that was stellar for Viognier, and 55% 2019, which adds freshness and bright acidity.

To further celebrate the season, Bonefish Grill is offering guests a variety of delicious ways to enjoy the holidays, serving up all-time seasonal favorites like the Risotto Del Mar and seasonal favorite Winter White Cosmo which features vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, White Cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice.

Whether guests are celebrating at home or dining out, guests can choose to dine-in safely (view COVID-19 protocols here), or bring the holidays home to their table with an a Family Bundles menu that includes salad, family-style sides and freshly-baked cookies starting at $30. Order online for carryout or get it delivered via DoorDash and UberEats. Additionally, from now through the end of the year, receive a $10 E-Bonus Card when you spend $50 in gift cards. Guests can even personalize their gift card by uploading their favorite image and design their own.

*Delaware and North Carolina excluded

** Sustainable in Practice

About Bonefish Grill®

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and locally-created, seasonal Partner's Selection dishes featuring the highest-quality and freshest ingredients. With a unique twist and a signature selection of hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill uses just-squeezed juices, edible garnishes and house infusions in addition to offering a distinct list of wines, which are the perfect match for any food pairing. The restaurant provides a fun and lively place to eat, drink, relax and socialize any day of the week. Bonefish Grill is a 2019 Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) MenuMasters Award recipient for the restaurant's innovative brunch menu and was named #1 in America's Best Customer Service by Newsweek. Reservations are available online or by phone, and walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram .

Contact:

Maru Acosta

561-705-0528

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonefish Grill

Related Links

http://www.bonefishgrill.com

