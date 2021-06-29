Bonfyre's Culture Coach Awarded "Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year" by RemoteTech Breakthrough

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 29, 2021 - Culture Coach, the first end-to-end digital coaching solution from the workplace culture experts at Bonfyre , was recognized as the "Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards . The awards are conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization honoring excellence in technologies that empower remote work and distributed teams.

The rise in virtual employee experiences - whether for hybrid/remote work or engaging "generation digital" - creates enormous new challenges for organizations and leaders with employee burnout, isolation, attrition, and disengagement.

Built on 10s of millions of Bonfyre data points and the science of how people build workplace culture and relationships, Culture Coach is a first-of-its-kind digital coaching solution that gives managers the guidance, reminders, and single digital destination they need to take action on employee engagement KPIs and OKRs that are so critical in the new work reality. It features:

Proprietary library of pre-packaged, "ready to implement" engagement actions so managers don't have to spend time researching what to do.

to do. Behavior nudges that reach managers where they are, so they don't have to remember when to take action.

to take action. "One click" user experience with key culture touchpoints in one platform - recognition, multi-language comms, team building photo activities, internal campaigns, and more.

Multi-channel notifications to targeted employees (Microsoft Teams, SMS, Slack, WhatsApp) to drive visibility and engagement with manager actions.

Unique, action-level insights required to translate "non-work" objectives like employee wellbeing, engagement, and retention into weekly behaviors that drive positive change.

RemoteTech Breakthrough performs a comprehensive evaluation of remote technology solutions, recognizing the creativity, hard work, and success of companies in this space. This year's award program attracted over 1,600 nominations worldwide, with winners in other categories including AirSlate, Monday.com, RingCentral, and Zapier.

"Performance management is at its best when we can break down a company-level objective into the recurring behaviors required to achieve it - such as X phone calls or Y demos to reach a sales goal. Today, organizations must achieve the same action-level clarity to move the needle on belonging, culture, retention, and engagement," says Mark Sawyier, Bonfyre co-founder and CEO. "To action engagement, with everything else on their plate, managers need more than directional guidance from engagement surveys - they need prescriptive recommendations that automatically optimize based on what drives results. We are honored to be recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for the innovative work we're doing in this space."

About Bonfyre

Bonfyre is a workplace culture platform for building human connections in a modern, more remote workforce. We do this by giving employees the digital space – separate from productivity tools – they need to recreate the casual "water cooler" interactions that build relationships, trust and inclusion. Our platform is an everyday, frontend destination for culture drivers such as team building, recognition, surveys, employee wellbeing, philanthropy, communities of shared interest, and more. And with everything in one place, we identify and suggest the specific actions employees can take – from sharing a photo to recognizing a colleague – to improve business outcomes like retention, satisfaction and performance. Bonfyre was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis. Gather around with Bonfyre. Visit bonfyreapp.com .

