Bonina & Bonina Releases Free eBook: New York's Resources for Children With Birth Injuries

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonina & Bonina, P.C., a Brooklyn personal injury law firm with more than 55 years of experience helping injured New Yorkers, has released a free eBook for caregivers raising children with special needs.

Bonina & Bonina, P.C., a Brooklyn personal injury law firm with more than 55 years of experience helping injured New Yorkers, has released a free eBook for caregivers raising children with special needs.

The new eBook -- New York's Resources for Children With Birth Injuries -- is a guide to available resources in New York for children suffering from birth injuries such as Cerebral Palsy, Erb's Palsy, prenatal stroke, and brain damage. The guide provides information on financial assistance for families, programs and services for children with birth injuries, and respite care resources for caregivers.

"The goal of this eBook is to give clear information so that parents and caregivers of children with birth injuries can understand their options for support services in New York," said Andrea Bonina, managing partner. "Knowledge is power, and one of the most important keys to helping birth-injured children and their families."

The Brooklyn personal injury attorneys at Bonina & Bonina, P.C., have a 57-year history of helping New Yorkers injured by unsafe practices and products. The firm has been recognized for obtaining multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for New Yorkers injured by medical malpractice, construction accidents, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and other acts of negligence.

Bonina noted that many birth injuries share a common cause: medical malpractice.

"Mistakes by medical personnel before or during the birth can cause life-long injuries to children," said Bonina. "Parents and caregivers are often thrown into a state of confusion wondering what they can do to help their child. This eBook provides many of the answers they are looking for when faced with a daunting future for their child."

New York's Resources for Children With Birth Injuries is available for free download here.

For more information, visit medlaw1.com.

Contact:

Andrea Bonina

Phone: 718-522-1786

Email: 215843@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bonina & Bonina, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.medlaw1.com

