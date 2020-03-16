Bonjour Amour Swimwear: The Next Big Name In Women's Swimwear

Normally when you think of sheer and bold metallics, ruffles, custom floral prints, lace and satin you think of couture runway pieces, lingerie and evening wear. Well, think again… think beach… or, as Bonjour Amour Swimwear would have it, rooftop lounges, sun-soaked terraces and starlit cocktail gatherings in the summer by the water. All Bonjour Amour's fabrics are treated for salt and chlorine water making for a surprising twist on traditional swimwear while still being functional and body inclusive. With the market overflow of sustainable, minimalist, sporty swimwear brands, Bonjour Amour Swimwear is bringing all the glam you crave for your special night out in Ibiza, your romantic trips to Barcelona or your honeymoon in Paris. Bonjour Amour Swimwear has pieces that will make you feel special no matter where you are traveling. Plus, on their blog, Bonjour Destinations, the online brand has a list of recommended five start resorts all over the world that could be perfect for your next trip.

As the new kid on the swimwear block, Bonjour Amour is already a coveted fan favorite of celebrity stylists, fashion influencers and top editors. The brand debuted with three collections that are perfect for any woman's lifestyle: the Bonjour Paris collection for the romantic fashionista, Bonjour Paradise for the sexy, Miami style fashionista and Bonjour Basics for solid color body sculpting basics that feel and contour the body like shape wear.

Bonjour Amour Swimwear's size range is size 2-18 with customizable cup sizes for all cupped pieces. Customers can choose their cup and body size so woman with a size DD bust and a size 2 body can wear Bonjour Amour Swimwear's supported one pieces by choosing a size DD bust for their bust and a size small for the body of her suit and vice versa. A woman with a C cup and a size 16 body can chose a C cup and a size XL for the body of her suit.

