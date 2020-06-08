Bonne Santé Group Announces Launch of Bonne Santé Natural Immunology Hand Sanitizers

Mr. Cervantes stated, "We are launching these products to meet the extraordinary demand for hand sanitizer as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. We are capitalizing on the 20+ year experience of Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, our 22,000 square-foot facility and our affiliate manufacturer, a 65,000 square-foot facility, both of which are state of the art, FDA-certified and develop a wide variety of nutraceutical products such as vitamins, sports nutrition and other health supplements."

"Bonne Santé Natural Immunology and Bonne Santé Natural Immunology Premium hand sanitizers are being launched as part of our effort to meet the significant changes we are seeing in the health and wellness market. Our aim is to provide sanitizers that will complement our recently announced line of immune system enhancing supplements, Bonne Santé Natural Immunology, while also helping the local community during these uncertain times," stated Darren Minton, Bonne Santé Group's President.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it is recommended to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol. Bonne Santé Natural Immunology hand sanitizer is 75% isopropyl alcohol and is being manufactured following FDA guidelines.

Bonne Santé Natural Immunology hand sanitizer utilizes the World Health Organization formula and is available in liquid form and ideal for use in the provision of hand hygiene at the workplace or on the go. This hand sanitizer is being manufactured through small batch production at the Company's existing facility.

Bonne Santé Natural Immunology Premium hand sanitizer is manufactured pursuant to over-the-counter drug registration for hand sanitizer products, using a gel hand sanitizer base. The enhanced formula utilizes ethyl alcohol in the gel formulation and is manufactured pursuant to a co-marketing agreement with an affiliate manufacturer. The premium product includes both Vitamin E and Aloe Vera to help moisturize the skin during application.

All Bonne Santé Natural Immunology hand sanitizer will initially be made available in bulk for essential businesses and first responders in the local community, with additional versions of the product manufactured for consumers as well.

The products will be available in a variety of 1oz, 2oz, 4oz and one-gallon bottle sizes. Any interested parties can call 305-924-3549 or visit www.naturalimmunology.com to learn more. Price sheets are available on request. White label manufacturing is also available for interested parties based on meeting certain volume requirements.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. As part of its online marketing initiatives, the Bonne Santé Digital Marketing Group is being housed in the Company's Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing facility (formerly Millenium), leveraging the 22,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Doral, Florida, which is developing a wide variety of nutraceutical products such as vitamins, sports nutrition, and other health supplements. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Bonne Santé Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Bonne Santé Group does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information:

A.J. Cervantes

Executive Chairman

Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 1203

Miami, FL

786.749.1221

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonne Sante Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bonnesantegroup.com

