Bonneville International Selects ViewLift to Power KSL's New OTT Content Platform

SALT LAKE CITY and NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a leader in end-to-end platform services for web, mobile and OTT, announced today their alliance with Bonneville International, and the re-launch of KSL TV's digital video content service, available on web, Connected TV and mobile devices. The NBC affiliate station is Utah's number one source for news, sports, and weather, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With the new service, branded KSL TV, viewers everywhere will have access to the station's locally-produced content.

"When selecting a development partner, we wanted an organization capable of growing their platform around the needs of both our community and our organization," said Tanya Vea, Vice President/General Manager of KSL. "We've used feedback from our users to help create the new KSL TV app and we are constantly enhancing it around their feedback. From cord-cutters to viewers on the go, the KSL TV app delivers the best in news, sports and entertainment in a way that convenient for our audience and their busy schedules."

While evaluating partners, KSL sought a solution to provide more control over all facets of the business (ie. content, user experience, branding, ad ops, etc) as well as provide live streaming services for KSL TV, KSL NewsRadio, and KSL Weather as well as sports content partners including Real Salt Lake and Utah Valley University.

"ViewLift was the obvious choice when considering our complex requirements. We were immediately impressed by the flexibility and customization features of their platform," said Jon Accarrino, Executive Director of Business Development at Bonneville Salt Lake. "Typically, when you use a local media company's OTT app, it feels 'clunky' and limited. We wanted a sleek and powerful platform that performed at a higher level. ViewLift was able to help us achieve that best-in-class app experience that we were looking for."

With tens of thousands of video files and an ever-growing collection of live streams, the KSL TV app provides one of the most robust local content experiences in the nation. Here are some highlights that users can expect to find in the KSL TV app.

Extended app only KSL TV news coverage

Live game streams from the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake and their associated teams, Utah Royals FC , Real Monarchs and RSL Academy

and their associated teams, , and Companion video episodes for the hit podcast COLD: The Susan Powell Story

24/7 live stream from the KSL Weather team with micro-weathercasts for the entire state of Utah and surrounding areas

team with micro-weathercasts for the entire state of and surrounding areas Live coverage and video on demand from General Conference , the semiannual worldwide gatherings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

, the semiannual worldwide gatherings of The Church of of Latter-day Saints Live streaming and video on demand content from over 10 different sports from Utah Valley University

An extensive library of local programming including Studio 5, KSL Outdoors and KSL Documentaries

In the rapid deployment of the new KSL service, ViewLift is providing an end-to-end OTT solution, including analytics, state of-the-art content management system, and more. The KSL and ViewLift partnership will continue to innovate and provide seamless technology solutions for the station's community, while increasing engagement and overall experience.

"KSL is a broadcaster that strives to provide a top-quality news streaming experience to the Salt Lake City area," Manik Bambha, President, ViewLift said. "We are pleased to be working with KSL TV on its OTT service and look forward to continuing to expand its digital footprint."

About KSL TV:

KSL TV is an NBC affiliate and part of the Bonneville International Corporation's group of stations. Locally owned and operated, KSL TV is the dominant late news leader at 10 pm in the Salt Lake City, UT market and is the long time #1 newsleader in both the key demos of A25-54 and A18-49 (source: Nielsen). KSL's integrated, multi-platform newsroom is one of a kind and provides accurate news & timely information which connects and informs Utah's communities and families.

About Bonneville International:

Bonneville International has been a leader in broadcasting for over 50 years, with a mission to build up, connect, inform and celebrate communities and families across our markets. Bonneville currently operates 22 radio stations in Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Sacramento, San Francisco and Salt Lake City, along with the NBC Affiliate TV station, KSL TV, in Salt Lake. Whether we are producing responsive public affairs programming, creating a local PSA campaign, engineering an on-site live broadcast in support of a charity, or utilizing the incomparable local news-gathering capabilities of our news, talk and music properties, we are proud to support our local communities.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift's founding team, brings years of domain experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) and strong industry relationships to offer a complete end-to-end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across all major device platforms. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Comcast Ventures, and Clark Enterprises, as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Terry Semel, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: Monumental Sports Network; The Great Courses; Lax Sports Network; Major League Lacrosse; Arena Football League; SnagFilms; and others.

