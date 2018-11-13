Bono, Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell, Pharrell, Chris Rock, Lady Gaga, Drake, DJ Khaled, Armie & Elizabeth Hammer, Will Ferrell, Brad Paisley and others join the (RED) Shopathon to fight AIDS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As women and girls continue to be disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS, a galaxy of brands and stars are once again stepping out for the annual World AIDS Day Campaign, the (RED) Shopathon, to raise money and bring urgency to the AIDS fight.

Ahead of the Global Fund to fight AIDS' mobilization of countries to finance the fight for the next three years, (RED) is mobilizing companies and their customers, and celebrities and their fans, to generate millions and give people everywhere countless ways to get involved.

(RED) co-founder, Bono, said: "If you think the HIV virus is in the rear-view mirror, think again -- because all I see are flashing red lights. It's still an emergency, especially for women and girls. AIDS is the biggest killer of young women globally. Our complacency today could be complicity tomorrow in the deaths of millions who are needlessly infected."

"That's why it's so important that we keep the world's focus on this crisis, and we couldn't have a better partner in that than Jimmy Kimmel and his army of funny friends, and our (RED) partner companies who are donating their cash and using their marketing genius to dial-up the heat in the fight against AIDS. Tremendous progress has been made – 22 million lives have been saved – but it is all at risk if we falter now, just short of the finish line."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (RED) Special

For the fourth year running, Jimmy Kimmel is generously donating his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to benefit the AIDS fight with (RED). Stars including Bono, Kristen Bell, Pharrell, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Brad Paisley and Zoe Saldana will join tonight's show for a ridiculous ride through the many (RED) products and winnable experiences in this year's campaign. The show airs on ABC at 11.35pm ET / 10.35pm CET.

"This is our fourth and most star-studded (RED) special yet. I am grateful to Bono and all the great names who are joining the fight to end AIDS on what promises to be our biggest show yet," said Jimmy Kimmel.

Kristen Bell, said: "I'm honored to be back for the third year in a row to help bring attention to this tragic epidemic that impacts so many people around the globe, particularly women. (RED) makes it easy for everyone to do their part and Jimmy brings the party every time."

Holiday sweeps loaded with winnable celebrity experiences on CrowdRise by GoFundMe!

Bono and Lady Gaga write a song about YOU! Enter to win the chance of a lifetime to become the muse of musical legends, Bono and Lady Gaga. They will find out everything there is to know about you and then write you your very own medley.

write a song about YOU! Enter to win the chance of a lifetime to become the muse of musical legends, Bono and Lady Gaga. They will find out everything there is to know about you and then write you your very own medley. Pack your passport and fly away to hang out with Drake , at a secret location next year! You'll take selfies and even bag OVO apparel!

, at a secret location next year! You'll take selfies and even bag OVO apparel! Hey pudding pie! Join Hollywood's hottest couple, Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Hammer , for the ultimate double-date and delicious dessert tasting at Bird Bakery.

hottest couple, , for the ultimate double-date and delicious dessert tasting at Bird Bakery. Always wanted to learn how to swear like a sailor? While she's not going to take you sailing, Penélope Cruz she will teach you to curse with style… in Spanish. It'll be f***ing brilliant!

she will teach you to curse with style… in Spanish. It'll be f***ing brilliant! Join the one and only Snoop Dogg for a culinary experience in the kitchen as he throws down with his favorite spices, herbs and recipes, sharing secrets from his new cookbook, 'From Crook to Cook'.

for a culinary experience in the kitchen as he throws down with his favorite spices, herbs and recipes, sharing secrets from his new cookbook, 'From Crook to Cook'. Be a country star for the night and experience the thrill of performing live with Brad Paisley Win this and you'll not only get an autographed Brad Paisley model Fender Telecaster, you and a friend will be Brad's guest at the U.S. or Canadian Brad Paisley tour date of your choice! Brad will invite you to practice singing the chorus on his hit song, ALCOHOL, with him, during sound check, and later in the night, he'll have you to join him on-stage to sing with him for the show closing encore. You'll also get a video of the performance with Brad as a keepsake!

Win this and you'll not only get an autographed model Fender Telecaster, you and a friend will be Brad's guest at the U.S. or Canadian tour date of your choice! Brad will invite you to practice singing the chorus on his hit song, ALCOHOL, with him, during sound check, and later in the night, he'll have you to join him on-stage to sing with him for the show closing encore. You'll also get a video of the performance with Brad as a keepsake! Be the Dopest Queen (or King!) for the night! Head to NYC and be Phoebe Robinson's VIP guest at the 2DopeQueens final taping and wrap party.

VIP guest at the 2DopeQueens final taping and wrap party. Win the chance to fly to Tokyo to meet Rich Brian , backstage, at the Toyosu Pit show on January 10 th! In support of (RED)'s partnership with AirAsia, the airline will match every dollar raised by the experience, up to $100,000 .

(RED) products that fight AIDS!

For tech fans wanting to shop (RED) and save lives, Apple has a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, including the new iPhone XR (PRODUCT)RED. iPhone XR features the longest battery life ever in an iPhone, a breakthrough camera system with Portrait Mode and Depth Control, a stunning all-screen Liquid Retina display, A12 Bionic — the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone — and comes in six beautiful finishes, including (PRODUCT)RED. Additional products include the new (PRODUCT)RED Sport Loop for Apple Watch and a collection of cases and covers for iPhone and iPad models, as well as (PRODUCT)RED headphones and speakers by Beats. Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization's largest corporate donor. A portion of proceeds from these products, available at amazon.com/RED and at Apple.com/RED , will go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants.

A galaxy of gifts at a mazon.com/RED; Bank of America is Official Payment Provider for the (RED) Shopathon

For the second year, Amazon is providing customers a single destination to shop more than 100 (RED) products, including the exclusive Echo (RED) edition, which is available for a limited time. For every Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund. Plus, customers interested in donating to support (RED)'s fight can do so on any Echo device by simply asking, "Alexa, donate to (RED)." Other AIDS-fighting products available on amazon.com/RED include BALR, Calm, Casper, CHAOS, Durex, Dyson, EOS, Tarte Cosmetics, MCM, S'well, Vilebrequin and Vizio amongst others.

As the Official Payment Provider for the (RED) Shopathon, from today through December 31st, Bank of America will donate 20 cents to the Global Fund for every dollar spent on amazon.com/RED, up to $1.5 million.

More (RED) products for the holidays will be available from Belvedere, Bombas, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Montblanc, Pour Les Femmes and Quip. Go to RED.org to find out more.

The (RED) Shopathon is supported by many generous collaborators including Group Nine Media and Now This, Getty Images, OATH, Spark Foundry, iHeartMedia and The Moth, among many others.

