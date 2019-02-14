Bonterra intersects 7.9 g/t Au over 12.1 metres at Moroy

These new results both confirm the extent and continuity of the Moroy zone. The diamond drilling campaign also succeeded in defining the Moroy zones M1 and M2. Highlighted drill intersections are provided in the table below.

The Moroy Deposit is a parallel system to the Bachelor Mine and shows similarities with Bachelor in terms of geology, geometry, size and continuity. Located 1 km south, Moroy has been outlined over a strike length of 400 metres and a vertical extent of 600 metres. The mineralized zones consist of hematized brecciated stockwork associated with pyrite. Bonterra will include these results in its upcoming mineral resources estimate and will focus on expansion drilling in the Moroy zones, which remain open to the West and East, along the mineralization plunge.

Drilling highlights:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Grade Au

(g/t) Zone MY18-028 250.4 254.1 3.7 5.0 M2 MY18-082 150.0 152.7 2.7 12.0 M1 MY18-084 123.0 129.0 6.0 6.9 M1 MY18-086 16.8 17.6 0.8 19.3 M1 MY18-089 173.8 188.1 14.3 4.9 M1 MY18-097 104.7 107.7 3.0 7.8 M1 MY18-098 19.6 24.2 4.6 9.3 M2 MY18-099 125.2 128.6 3.4 4.8 M1 MY18-100 108.2 122.1 13.9 4.1 M1 MY18-105 85.4 87.2 1.8 13.3 M1 MY18-106 234.6 238.9 4.3 12.3 M1 MY18-112 116.6 122.0 5.4 8.8 M1 Including 116.6 119.1 2.4 18.1 M1 MY18-115 88.6 106.3 17.7 4.4 M1 Including 98.4 100.4 2.0 12.2 M1 MY18-120 14.1 17.9 3.8 8.5 M1 Including 15.1 17.3 2.2 11.9 M1 MY18-120 105.1 117.2 12.1 7.9 M1 MY18-124 119.4 121.5 2.1 18.3 M1 MY18-127 182.6 185.8 3.2 11.7 M1 MY18-130 251.1 256.1 5.0 9.6 M1 MY18-131 246.7 248.9 2.2 8.9 M1 MY18-135 145.9 154.7 8.8 7.2 M1 MY18-138 123.5 127.6 4.1 15.5 M1 MY18-140 161.6 165.9 4.3 11.4 M1 MY19-146 93.7 95.5 1.8 20.4 M1

*Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 75 and 90 percent of drilled widths.

Highlights on the Moroy deposit:

Three (3) defined mineralized structures within the Moroy deposit.

Over 100,000 metres drilled in the Moroy deposit since its discovery in 2015.

Mineralized dimensions are now 400 metres along strike and 600 metres vertically.

Mine development into Moroy deposit, from level 11 of the Bachelor mine, allows for both bulk sampling and underground definition drilling opportunities.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Company uses a rigorous QA-QC analytical program according to industry standards. The analytical results were done by pyroanalysis (A.A.) at the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that a minimum of 5% of the samples be audited at an independent laboratory. These audit assays were sent to ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Grant of option

Bonterra also announces that it has granted the aggregate of 2,700,000 share purchase options to eligible directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each share purchase option allows the holder to purchase one common share of Bonterra, at the exercise price of $2.00 and will expire February 21, 2024, the whole subject to certain vesting requirements as may be applicable and the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Control of three high-grade gold deposits (Gladiator, Barry and Moroy) and significant regional targets.

100% ownership of the Urban-Barry Mill, the only permitted gold mill in the region.

Strong shareholder base including Eric Sprott and Kirkland Lake Gold .

. Property-wide NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate underway to include the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits.

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng. has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Hamelin, Bonterra's VP Operations, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

