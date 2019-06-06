Bonterra Organic Vineyards Introduces California's First Organically Farmed Wine in Cans

"With summer knocking on our door and festive outdoor occasions on the rise, the release of our Bonterra cans allows fans to make the most of this summer's best moments," said Rachel Newman, Director of Marketing for Bonterra. "Perfectly portioned and perfectly portable, our cans deliver the same great quality as our acclaimed, 750ml organically farmed wines in a gorgeous, Instagram-ready package."

A growing, on-trend portfolio

Trends highlighting growing interest in canned wines and organic goods signal strong pull for Bonterra's latest introduction. According to IRI, canned wine sales grew 69% in the U.S. last year,1 and cans are the fastest-growing wine packaging segment in the nation.2 Bonterra cans are arriving to market at a time when consumers are more devoted than ever to organic products, with the Organic Trade Association noting that the U.S. market for organic products topped a record-setting $50 billion for the first time in 2018.3

Against this backdrop, the Bonterra brand has grown 69% since 2012,4 today offering a diverse portfolio of organically farmed wines that now includes the nation's hottest format.

Your best organic life—on the go

Bonterra's next act conveniently arrives just in time for warmer weather, in a covetable format and varietals that fit right in with what fans want: the 250ml size accounts for over half of all canned wine sales, and white and rosé varietals are the fastest-growing selections in the 250ml segment.5 For tastemakers looking to embrace the chilled red trend, Young Red in can affords a doubly intriguing way to partake of the current wine zeitgeist (summer goals: realized).

To learn more about Bonterra cans and how you can live your best organic life this summer, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @Bonterra or visit Bonterra.com.

About Bonterra

Organically farmed and masterfully made, the Bonterra Organic Vineyards collection epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. A celebration of farm-fresh flavors, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout California. In addition to a widely available selection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Equinox Red, Young Red and Rosé, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate Biodynamic® vineyards in Mendocino County, and The Elysian Collection Merlot, an elevated offering from organic grapes.

Long before organic produce filled the shelves of neighborhood groceries, the dedicated team at Bonterra was committed to organic and Biodynamic farming because they passionately believe that farms teeming with biodiversity—encompassing vines, insects and wildlife, and healthy soils—yield organic grapes leading to better wines. www.Bonterra.com

