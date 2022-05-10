Bonumose Selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

Bonumose was selected for its contributions in the fields of nutrition & health. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Bonumose to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, WEF. "Bonumose and its fellow Tech Pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today."

"We are pleased the WEF is recognizing Bonumose for the significance of our solution for making healthy, great-tasting, functional, rare sugars affordable in food for people of all income levels around the world," said Mr. Rogers. "We look forward to getting to know the WEF and other Tech Pioneers better over the next two years. We think Bonumose can make meaningful contributions to the vital food-for-health conversation with WEF Partners such as Unilever, Nestle, Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Novo Nordisk Foundation, and others."

Past Technology Pioneers have included Twitter, Airbnb, Google, and Spotify.

About Bonumose: Bonumose is a food ingredient and enzyme innovation company based in Albemarle County, Virginia. Bonumose is supported by global strategic investors and "food for health"-focused institutional investors, and an expanding network of global collaboration partners across the value chain.

About the World Economic Forum & Technology Pioneers: The World Economic Forum (WEF) engages the foremost political, business, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. WEF believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations than can have a significant positive impact on business and society.

