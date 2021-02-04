Bonus Borrows are back on hoopla digital

hoopla digital's Bonus Borrows is a curated collection of over 600 popular titles, available to library patrons for unlimited borrowing that will not impact monthly borrow limits. This Bonus Borrows collection focuses on titles and resources for remote learning and home education skills and development for library patrons of all ages.

"We started Bonus Borrows last year, early on in the pandemic. This is a way that we can help each other through these trying times. We've received glowing feedback from our partner libraries and decided to bring back the promotion," said hoopla digital co-founder Jeff Jankowski. "For this round of Bonus Borrows, we focused on remote learning and worker education resources to meet the extraordinary need for students and for adults seeking to develop new career skills."

Throughout February, the collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, and video, is free to libraries and cost patrons zero monthly Instant Borrows. Highlights include Kid Presidents: True Tales of Childhood from America's Presidents by David Stabler, The Multi-Hyphen Life by Emma Gannon and Takes One to Know One by Susan Isaacs.

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast. Titles on hoopla can also be downloaded and accessed later if a Wi-Fi connection is not available. Additionally, hoopla digital offers "Kids Mode," which families can use to shape the content experience and to search for and access kid-friendly titles any time.

hoopla digital is in over 8,000 public libraries across the U.S. and Canada including Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

For more information, please contact 800-875-2785 (US) or 866-698-2231 (Canada).

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

