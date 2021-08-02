Bonus Borrows are back on hoopla digital for August and Back-to-School season

This Bonus Borrows collection focuses on titles and resources for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning and education skills and development for library patrons of all ages. hoopla digital is widely recognized as home to the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content from a digital service – available with a library card at a participating public library. Additionally, this month's collection will include:

"We started the Bonus Borrows program last year, early in the pandemic, in response to soaring demand for accessible library content and remote learning resources. Since then, we've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our partner libraries and their patrons and we're continuing the promotion quarterly to meet popular demand," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "For our August Bonus Borrows, we focused on a variety of entertainment genres that speak to everyone, with a special emphasis on STEAM education resources to meet the needs of students of all ages, parents and teachers."

Throughout August, the collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, comics, television and movies, is free to libraries and cost patrons zero monthly Instant Borrows. Highlights include popular audiobook The Watchmaker's Daughter by C.J Archer, children's animation film Homeward and beloved classic The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons and gaining the benefits of the Bonus Borrows program should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada) or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

"hoopla digital helped a lot of students and families through the pandemic and remote learning. We want to be there as you all head Back-to-School and back to the office, too. Patrons who have tapped hoopla digital for remote learning resources have discovered educational titles for all ages, even college students and adults studying new job skills," said Jankowski.

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download and stream more than 950,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music and television, with a valid library card from a participating public library.

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can also be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast. Titles on hoopla can also be downloaded and accessed later if a Wi-Fi connection is not available. Additionally, hoopla digital offers "Kids Mode," which families can use to shape the content experience and to search for and access kid-friendly titles any time.

hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

