Bonusly Series A Funding Highlights Demand for Employee Recognition That Drives Engagement and Enriches Culture

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly, an engaging recognition and rewards platform that connects teams and enriches company culture, today announced it has received $9 million in Series A funding led by Access Venture Partners, joined by Next Frontier Capital, Operator Partners, and existing investor FirstMark Capital.

Bonusly's recognition and rewards bolster morale and motivation, foster collaboration, and build social links and a greater sense of purpose for teams — all outcomes desperately needed now.

"When everyone in an organization participates in recognition and rewards, people feel a sense of purpose and see that their contributions are valued by their bosses, peers, and others on their teams," said Raphael Crawford-Marks, co-founder and CEO of Bonusly. "Employee engagement and morale are more important than ever, and this round of investment validates the value of our solution in meeting the pressing people challenges of the current environment and into the future."

With organizations becoming more fluid than ever, Bonusly's platform empowers real-time recognition to highlight accomplishments big and small in a very positive and public way, which fosters stronger cultures and builds great companies.

As employers have had to shift to remote work, tighten budgets, and figure out new ways of doing business, keeping employees engaged is becoming increasingly challenging. Bonusly's fun and easy solution for rewarding people and enriching workplace cultures is a cost-effective approach that employers desperately need in this crisis.

The Bonusly solution connects people to their work and each other in meaningful ways. Founded in 2013, Bonusly provides a fun and easy way to help people feel a greater sense of alignment and purpose, understand what it means to embody a company's core values, and see how contributions of all kinds support an organization's mission.

"We searched across the country for the best companies that fit our Future of Work investment theme and felt that Bonusly is not only a company that positively impacts employee's lives, but also drives real ROI for customers through engagement and retention," said Kirk Holland, Managing Director at Denver-based Access Ventures. "We know there is a huge market demand for what Bonusly is providing to individual employees, teams, and company culture, and we're proud to be an investor in that vision."

FirstMark Managing Director Amish Jani is also impressed with the outcomes that Bonusly is delivering to its clients.

"We recognize that Bonusly is in the midst of a defining moment, where the vision they have to elevate collaboration, teams, and a greater sense of purpose in work is exactly what we believe the market is craving in these uncertain times," Jani said. "We're proud to include Bonusly in our portfolio of ambitious and innovative brands."

Bonusly is the fun and easy way to engage all of your employees and improve retention and productivity at every level of your organization. Bonusly helps you celebrate everyday contributions and key milestones, automate time-consuming HR admin processes, incentivize participation in company initiatives, and offer digital rewards your employees will love. Bonusly also delivers unique insights on individual, team, and company levels, so you can make strategic decisions about culture, professional development, performance management, and retention. More at bonus.ly .

Access Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on building world-class technology companies in partnership with exceptional entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, we have invested over $200 million in capital into more than 100 companies. The Access team is both experienced and passionate about building leadership companies, and seeks to partner with founders with bold visions and plays an active role in the companies they support. More at accessvp.com.

