Boo Batter is Back at Cold Stone Creamery for October

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® ( www.ColdStoneCreamery.com ) is getting into the Halloween spirit! Our fan-favorite Cake Batter Ice Cream® is getting extra spooky once again to become Boo Batter™ Ice Cream, which will be featured in the returning Treat or Treat™ Creation™ beginning on October 1.

The Treat or Treat Creation features Boo Batter Ice Cream mixed with trick-or-treat favorites Halloween OREO® Cookies, KIT KAT® and M&M'S®. Guests can also add an orange waffle cone or bowl to make it extra "spooktacular."

"We're shrieking with excitement to bring back our ever-popular Boo Batter Ice Cream this month," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our guests can't get enough of this ghostly, jet black ice cream, so get it while you can before it turns back into our original Cake Batter Ice Cream!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer Boo Batter this Halloween season through October 31.

Promotional Flavor:

Boo Batter Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Treat or Treat™: Boo Batter™ Ice Cream with Halloween OREO® Cookies, KIT KAT® and M&M'S®

Promotional Add-on:

Orange Waffle Cone or Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

