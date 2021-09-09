Book a Trip, Pay for it Later as Uplift Expands Partnership with KAYAK

As BNPL becomes a bigger part of the mainstream payment option for travel purchases, KAYAK will expand its Uplift offering from desktop only to the mobile web and app booking experience. Now, travelers will enjoy even greater payment flexibility with interest-free installment options available for a limited time, a lower minimum transaction amount of just $100, and $0 down at booking.

"Buy Now, Pay Later opens up more opportunities for travelers to sign up for a payment plan and get a trip on the books now," said Steve Sintra, GM and VP of KAYAK. "By giving travelers more flexibility with their payment options, they can now book that bucket list trip we all need in small installments on KAYAK."

KAYAK compares hundreds of flight, stay and car options in one place to help travelers find the best deal. The site also offers budget-friendly product features like Price Forecast (so you know when it's least expensive to book), Price Alerts (so you never miss a good deal) and Explore (so you know where to go within your budget).

Uplift's monthly payments are available across many of KAYAK's leading airline partners.

Interest-free installments will be available for a limited time on select airline partners across all KAYAK booking channels including mobile app and mobile web. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the interest-free monthly payment amount, making it easy to budget for and experience the vacation they deserve. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments.

"We are honored to have partnered with KAYAK and are excited to expand our relationship further," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift. "With the addition of interest-free installments, KAYAK customers can feel even more confident about their decision to book now and pay over time."

Uplift partners with more than 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options that help people make meaningful purchases and get the most out of their travel experiences.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car, cruise, vacation package. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay overtime with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

