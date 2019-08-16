Book by Tonerra CEO Dr. Diane Hamilton, 'Cracking the Curiosity Code', Added to Forbes School of Business & Technology MHRM Curriculum

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As universities consider what it takes to prepare HR professionals for an evolving workplace, a focus on behavioral issues has become essential to career readiness. The Forbes School of Business & Technology has added Dr. Diane Hamilton's recently released book, Cracking the Curiosity Code and the accompanying Curiosity Code Index™ assessment to the curriculum of the Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) degree program. Hamilton's book has received much attention, and top executives including Keith Krach, Ken Fisher, and Steve Forbes have endorsed her work.

Hamilton is the founder of Tonerra and creator of the Curiosity Code Index™ assessment. Her research determined the factors that impact curiosity. Her work in curiosity has become an attractive addition to corporate training programs and foundational in academic degree programs. Hamilton's research has been required reading in multiple universities around the globe. The University of Advancing Technology included her book It's Not You It's Your Personality, as required reading in their Foresight in Technology course.

The Program Chair for the HR Programs at the Forbes School of Business & Technology, Dr. Katie Thiry, has embraced the value of helping students develop a mindset that will support their workplace-readiness. "Dr. Hamilton's work can add value to students by supporting the development of marketable skills which lead to long-term career success," said Thiry. Hamilton explained, "Students will learn the influence of curiosity on individual success and organizational performance. As technology replaces jobs, future graduates can develop their curiosity to be better aligned with their passion at work and discover never-before-considered opportunities."

Hamilton's company, Tonerra, offers certification training for HR and leadership professionals to give the Curiosity Code Index™ assessment. Individuals can take the assessment online and get their results instantly or participate in corporate training by a certified professional. To find out more about improving curiosity in the workplace, please go to https://curiositycode.com.

