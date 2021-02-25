Book Now: Southwest Airlines Service To Destin/Ft. Walton, Florida, And Bozeman, Montana, To Begin In May 2021 With One-Way Fares As Low As $39

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the flexibility and value of Southwest Airlines® now benefits both visitors and hometown travelers booking late spring and summer travel to Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana. Southwest® service to both destinations begins in May 2021. The carrier's initial flight schedule for both regions is now available for purchase on Southwest.com.

"We're adding another destination in the West, our first in Montana, and bringing additional access to the beaches of Northwest Florida just as winter-weary families begin to dream of warm summer escapes in wide-open places," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Our arrival in these communities with daily service also ushers a new flexibility and everyday affordability for local travelers flying Southwest for fun, family, or work."

DESTIN/FT. WALTON BEACH, FLA., DAILY SERVICE BEGINS MAY 6, 2021

Beginning May 6, 2021, Southwest will commence service to an 11th airport in the Sunshine State, bringing a third option for beachcombers to access the Florida panhandle. Southwest Customers will be able to fly nonstop between Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and four destinations: Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Dallas (Love Field), and Nashville, bringing additional connecting or same-plane service to more than 50 cities, with added nonstop service to Chicago (Midway) beginning June 6, 2021. This new service is available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Baltimore/Washington (BWI) 1 flight each way $79 Chicago (Midway) (beginning June 6) 1 flight each way $79 Dallas (Love Field) 1 flight each way $69 Nashville 3 flights each way $69

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

BOZEMAN, MONT., DAILY SERVICE BEGINS MAY 27, 2021

In its 50th year of service, Southwest Airlines adds another of the 50 states to its network, bringing low fares to the state of Montana on May 27, 2021. The addition of Bozeman will connect Customers with Big Sky country, bringing faster access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest, and Montana State University. Southwest Customers may now book travel to fly nonstop between Bozeman and both Denver and Las Vegas, and reach southern Montana from more than 50 other Southwest cities on same-plane or connecting service. This new service is available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Bozeman and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Denver 2 flights each way (increases to 4 flights each way on June 6) $39 Las Vegas 2 flights each way $39

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

In 2020, Southwest added new service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo., to connect Customers with places and people they love. In 2021, Southwest began service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14. The carrier will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Purchase today, Feb. 25, 2021, through March 4, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. Destin/Fort Walton Beach, to/from Nashville, Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and Dallas (Love Field) travel valid May 6, 2021, through June 30, 2021. Destin/Fort Walton Beach to/from Chicago (Midway) valid June 6, 2021, through August 16, 2021. Bozeman travel valid May 27, 2021, through Aug. 16, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, Bozeman travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel to Destin/Fort Walton Beach is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Destin/Fort Walton Beach is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares not available to/from the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest began service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; and will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

