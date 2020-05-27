Book Publishers Industry to Decline from $92.8 Billion in 2019 to $85.9 Billion in 2020 - Trends & Implications of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Book Publishers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global book publishers market is expected to decline from $92.8 billion in 2019 to $85.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 and reach $91.4 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global book publishers market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global book publishers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global book publishers market.



The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth and innovation in the book publishers industry. Book publishers can have broad and deep visibility into their consumers, distributors and other stake holder data. Publishers with digital first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics team.



For example, Next Big Sound's, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry that draws on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books' performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as social signals, book tours, prices and authors. Experiments are also underway to use big data in the fields of dynamic pricing' and also for personalized suggestions based on viewers' history.



Report Scope



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider book publishers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The book publishers market section of the report gives context. It compares the book publishers market with other segments of the print media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, book publishers indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Book Publishers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Book Publishers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Book Publishers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Book Publishers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End-use Market Size and Growth



7. Book Publishers Market Trends and Strategies



8. Book Publishers Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers of the Market

8.2.2. Restraints on the Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers of the Market

8.3.2. Restraints on the Market



9. Book Publishers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Book Publishers Market, 2019, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Book Publishers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Book Publishers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, by Region



Companies Mentioned



Pearson PLC

Bertelsmann

Hachette Livre

China South Publishing & Media Group

Grupo Planeta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aecdxq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

