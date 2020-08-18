BOOK RELEASE: Renowned Investor Brian Nelson Publishes Second Edition of Best Indie Book Award Winner Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation

Renowned investor and President of Investment Research at Valuentum Securities, Inc. (www.valuentum.com), Brian Michael Nelson, CFA, cuts through the noise with the second edition of the 2019 Best Indie Book Award™ Winner for the category of Business, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation ($14.99 paperback, ISBN-13: 978-0998038483). Value Trap also received acclaim from the prestigious Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and the text was also a BlueInk Review Notable Book.

"What if I told you that almost everything you know about finance is wrong? The book Value Trap is the finance and valuation course you didn't get in school," President of Investment Research at Valuentum Brian Nelson says. "The field needs to be almost entirely redefined in a forward-looking manner. Historical data is useless when it comes to asset pricing. It is future expectations that matter. In the age of Big Data, there may be no better book to guide investors than Value Trap."

"Nelson maintains that shortcomings in prevalent financial analysis and investing include misguided focus on historical data, misinterpretation of common metrics, overreliance on indexing, and myopic pursuit of dividend-paying stocks. Instead, he believes enterprise valuation, which considers cash-based sources of intrinsic value of a company, should prevail," BlueInk Review noted about the first edition as published in the June 2019 spread of Booklist Magazine. "Value Trap won't have all the answers to the field of finance, but I hope the book helps investors ask the right questions," Nelson adds.

Order your copy of the second edition of Value Trap today. Available in paperback on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Value-Trap-Theory-Universal-Valuation/dp/0998038482

