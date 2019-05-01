Book the Watoto Children's Choir- Touring the U.S., Presenting Inspiring Production We Will Go

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The choir of 18 orphans from Uganda is booking venues for its six-month U.S. tour in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado featuring a brand new concert. The new production titled, We Will Go, includes a blend of native African rhythms, contemporary gospel music and ethnic dance.

Experience the Choir! https://www.watoto.com/choir/

Since 1994, the Watoto Children's Choirs have toured the world annually as advocates for the African children currently orphaned by AIDS. The experience of traveling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The children have even performed before royalty and world leaders at venues including Buckingham Palace and the White House.

Along with energetic singing and dancing, the children will share stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. The show is an expression of joy from children who have been rescued after losing one or both parents to live in one of three Watoto villages. Their stories are journeys from despair to hope, from fear to faith.

The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than an institution.

"I am excited to be a part of We Will Go," said Esther Kahangi, who was abandoned at a hospital and rescued by Watoto as a baby. "I know that I am a wonder because I am chosen by God as His child."

"What an extraordinary experience it is to see the Watoto Children's Choir," said Brian Houston, Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church. "It lights up the place to see these beautiful kids, and when you hear their stories and learn about where they have come from, you can't help but think of all God has done."

You won't want to miss this opportunity! To book the Watoto Children's Choir today, visit https://www.watoto.com/app/choir/book.

Proceeds made from this tour will help Watoto provide vulnerable children and women with homes, education, medical care, and most of all the love of a family.

SOURCE Watoto Children's Choir

