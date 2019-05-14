Book With Cleartrip to Enjoy Shopping Rewards With Shukran

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inviting travellers in the GCC to enjoy exciting shopping rewards, Cleartrip, the leading mobile and online travel company in the Middle East, has teamed up with Shukran, the region's largest loyalty program to allow its members to earn points when booking with Cleartrip.

Shukran members can now look forward to collecting one reward point on every two dollars spent on flight bookings on the Cleartrip website. To earn points, customers can simply enter their Shukran membership number in the 'coupon code' section upon check out.

Sameer Bagul, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Cleartrip Middle East, said: "Over the last few years, Cleartrip has firmly established its position as the travel company of choice for customers across the region, thanks to our commitment to constantly responding to our customers' needs and desires. With Shukran being one of the most popular loyalty programmes in the region, we are pleased to make booking on Cleartrip even more rewarding by enabling customers to earn Shukrans each time they decide to take off to a new destination with us."

Shukran Rewards can be redeemed at all Landmark Group outlets across the GCC including Centrepoint, Max, Lifestyle, SHOEMART, Home Centre, Splash and 50 more brand.

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director – Digital, Landmark Group, said: "We are always looking at adding more value to our customers by offering them a convenient and truly rewarding shopping experience. A huge part of this is to ensure maximum value for their spends. With the Shukran loyalty programme, we do this by consciously understanding our customers' needs and offering them added value. Our partnership with Cleartrip is a step forward in this direction. It will allow over 10 million of our members to earn Shukran points on flight bookings made through Cleartrip website."

As part of its continuous efforts to offer consumers memorable and seamless travel experiences, Cleartrip launched earlier this year a new online visa application service on its UAE website, www.cleartrip.ae. The service enables nationals of India and Philippines to apply for UAE tourist visas, together with a 'money back guarantee' in the event of the rejection of an application – a first-of-its-kind offer in the country.

To explore more exciting offers from Cleartrip, visit: https://www.cleartrip.ae/offers/uae

About Cleartrip:

Cleartrip is the leading mobile and online travel company in the Middle East. Founded in 2006, Cleartrip [www.cleartrip.ae] offers its customers a comprehensive and personalised travel experience through its innovative and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and the widest selection of flights, hotels, and local experiences, Cleartrip brings a highly differentiated value proposition to market, offering convenience, choice, competitive prices and exclusive content.

Cleartrip today occupies a leading market position in the Air and Accommodation segments, with over 10 million flight tickets and 1.5 million hotel room nights sold annually. With the launch of Cleartrip Local in 2016, the pioneering and technology-driven company became the first travel aggregator globally to provide online discovery and bookings of over 15,000 hyper-local leisure activities and things-to-do across categories such as outdoor activities, events and F&B. Cleartrip [www.cleartrip.ae] is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including being named 'Best Travel Portal of the Year' at the World Travel Brands Award 2015 and 'Best Mobile App' at Web In Travel's WITovation Awards 2016.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organizations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2300 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 55,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle, Iconic, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box and Emax. In addition to the brands developed in-house, the Group also holds the franchise rights for some of the world's leading fashion and footwear brands in the countries where it operates.

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Balance Spa & Salon, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

For more information please visit, www.landmarkgroup.com

About Shukran

Shukran, Landmark Group's premiere loyalty programme is the most successful retail loyalty programme in the Middle East. Encompassing Landmark's wide array of retail and hospitality concepts, the loyalty programme has a member base of over 10+ million across 9 countries, 57 brands and 2000 stores.

Shukran Members can earn and spend Shukran points across the region in diverse categories such as clothing, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, electronics, F&B and fitness. Shukran members can earn and burn points across countries of operations as well i.e Shukran members in KSA can earn points on shopping in KSA and redeem points in U.A.E/Bahrain etc. When it comes to rewards and recognition, Shukran presents endless possibilities to all its members.

CONTACT: Adnan Ashraf, +971 50 9343 062, adnan.ashraf@cleartrip.com

SOURCE Cleartrip

Related Links

https://www.cleartrip.ae

